Big 12 Tournament 2021: Bracket, schedule, scores, teams, and more

It was nearly one year ago that the 2020 Big 12 tournament was canceled as a result of the impending coronavirus pandemic.

Well, we’re back!

The Baylor Bears — ranked No. 2 nationally — are the top seed in what was arguably the the best conference in the country this season. Seven of the 10 Big 12 teams are currently in the field for the latest bracket projections, and they’ll all be looking to secure or improve their seeding this week. Five of those seven teams — Baylor, West Virginia, Texas, Kansas, and Oklahoma State — are currently seeded on the 4-line or better.

This should be a week filled with close, hard-fought games. Freshman Cade Cunningham has been electric for Oklahoma State all season, and he is quickly becoming must-see television.

The Format

The top six teams receive first-round byes. Teams are seeded by record within the conference, with a tiebreaker system to seed teams with identical conference records.

The Bracket & Schedule

Here is the full tournament bracket and day-by-day schedule. Game times subject to change. We’ll be updating it with results along the way.

Round 1: Wednesday, March 10 (All Times ET)

Game 1: No. 8 TCU vs. No. 9 Kansas State 6:30 p.m.

Game 2: No. 13 Miami vs. No. 5 Clemson, 9:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 11

Game 3: No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State, 11:30 a.m.

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 1 Baylor, 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: Winner of Game 2 vs. No. 2 Kansas, 6:30 p.m.

Game 6: No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 3 Texas, 9:30 p.m.

Semifinals: Friday, March 12

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 6:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 9:30 p.m.

Championship—Saturday, March 13

Game 9: Championship Game: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6 p.m.