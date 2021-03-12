 clock menu more-arrow no yes
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Juwan Howard got ejected for going at Maryland bench in Big Ten tournament

The Michigan coach was HEATED at Maryland.

By Ricky O'Donnell
/ new

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard and Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon got heated as their teams faced off in the 2021 Big Ten tournament. With Michigan leading into the second half, Howard and Turgeon started screaming at each other during a timeout after Howard walked up to the Maryland bench.

Howard was ejected from the game, and Turgeon was given a technical foul. Michigan would go on to win the game, 79-66.

Here’s video of the incident.

Andy Katz said on TV that there was some trash talk between the teams as they headed to their benches for a timeout. Katz said someone from the Maryland side said something that set off Howard, who was previously yelling at his team to “use your heads.” No other other details were provided beyond that.

The Wolverines are the top-seeded team in the Big Ten tournament and are projected as a No. 1 seed in March Madness. What made Howard so mad?

Here’s what Michigan assistant coach Phil Martelli said after the game:

Here’s what Howard said post-game:

We’ll update this story as it develops.

More From SBNation.com