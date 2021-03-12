Juwan Howard got ejected for going at Maryland bench in Big Ten tournament

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard and Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon got heated as their teams faced off in the 2021 Big Ten tournament. With Michigan leading into the second half, Howard and Turgeon started screaming at each other during a timeout after Howard walked up to the Maryland bench.

Howard was ejected from the game, and Turgeon was given a technical foul. Michigan would go on to win the game, 79-66.

Here’s video of the incident.

Here is the full sequence that led to Michigan head coach Juwan Howard being ejected during the last media timeout. pic.twitter.com/iN5H6ea6bc — Wes Brown (@W_Brown21) March 12, 2021

Andy Katz said on TV that there was some trash talk between the teams as they headed to their benches for a timeout. Katz said someone from the Maryland side said something that set off Howard, who was previously yelling at his team to “use your heads.” No other other details were provided beyond that.

The Wolverines are the top-seeded team in the Big Ten tournament and are projected as a No. 1 seed in March Madness. What made Howard so mad?

Here’s what Michigan assistant coach Phil Martelli said after the game:

Phil Martelli on the altercation between Juwan Howard and the Maryland bench: "I don't really know. I cant say who was right. Who was wrong. It's March." — Brandon Champion (@BrandonthaChamp) March 12, 2021

Here’s what Howard said post-game:

Juwan Howard starts his postgame press conference by once again apologizing to his team for losing control of his emotions. Adds that he was trying to argue a call with the ref and Turgeon told him “Juwan I’m not going to let you talk to me! You don’t talk to me ever again!” — Jamal Spencer (@JamalSpencerTV) March 12, 2021

Juwan adds “And he charged at me. I was raised by Chicago and when you’re charged, you defend yourself. Especially when a grown man charges at you.” — Jamal Spencer (@JamalSpencerTV) March 12, 2021

We’ll update this story as it develops.