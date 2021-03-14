Every team in the men’s 2021 bracket, ranked 1-68

The 2021 NCAA tournament bracket has been revealed, and now we know the full seed list. The Gonzaga Bulldogs will be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, followed by the Baylor Bears, and Illinois Fighting Illini.

Every year, the NCAA seeds every team in the tournament field 1-68. You can find the full seed list here:

The NCAA's official seed list: pic.twitter.com/pphMTSCGPu — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) March 14, 2021

The NCAA selection committee seeds the field on what’s called an “S-curve,” meaning it attempts to put the best No. 1 seed with the worst of the next line and so on. This year the full seed list takes on greater importance because the regional preference has no impact on seeding given that the whole tournament will be played around Indianapolis. You can read a full explainer on the S-Curve at the NCAA’s official site.

The NCAA tournament gets underway with the First Four on Thursday, March 18. The opening round will take place over the next two days, while the round of 32 taking place the following Sunday and Monday. Here’s a full explainer on how this year’s tournament will work with a ‘bubble’ format in Indianapolis.