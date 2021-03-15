Fill out your men’s March Madness picks with our printable bracket

The field of 68 teams for the men’s NCAA tournament was finalized on Sunday, and the first games will be played on Thursday, March 18. The madness kicks off with First Four games.

No. 16 Texas Southern and No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s

No. 11 Drake vs. No. 11 Wichita State

No. 16 Appalachian State vs. No. 16 Norfolk State

No. 11 UCLA vs. No. 11 Michigan State

After the First Four, we will move to the first two rounds of bracket play over the next four days.

Here’s a printable tournament bracket, available to download and use.

It’s time to fill out your bracket and pick your winner. There are so many intriguing potential matchups in the field this year. In particular, the Midwest region is stacked and there is no such thing as an easy path to the Final Four.

The West region is home to the overall No. 1, Gonzaga, and the South, though promising for one seed Baylor, has its fair share of stiff competition. The East region looks wide open after an injury to star forward Isaiah Livers on top-seeded Michigan. No. 2 seed Alabama and No. 4 Florida State could become popular sleeper picks to make the Final Four.

So now it’s time to answer the hard questions. Which teams will pull off the best upsets? Who will make it out of each region? Who will win it all? We will know the answers to all of these questions soon enough, but until then, it’s based on your predictions.

If you need help filling out your bracket, our team has you covered with our instant picks, and if you want to learn more about each team before you pick, here is everything you need to know.