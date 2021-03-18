We made you an NCAA tournament calendar for the men’s and women’s brackets

After a one-year hiatus, the best event on the American sports calendar is finally back. The 2021 NCAA tournament returns with a field of 68 teams in the men’s bracket and 64 teams in the women’s bracket as both tournaments take on to ‘bubble’ setups with the pandemic still raging on. The number of fans in the stands will be limited, and teams will have to pass daily testing protocol just to play, but both tournaments should be fun events if everyone involved can stay healthy.

We created a calendar for the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments for you to keep track of every game. You can even add our March Madness calendar into your personal calendar to make keep track of the games that much easier.

This calendar includes the matchup, TV schedule, and location for every game that is officially set. We’ll also show you how to add this tournament schedule to your own Google Calendar. Here’s a look at the schedule for the men’s tournament set to take place around Indianapolis:

Each new tournament game will be added automatically after it’s set. If you want to add the tournament schedule to your personal Calendar, here’s how you can do it. Copy this link and then follow these instructions: http://bit.ly/sbnation-mens-march-madness-calendar-2021

Here’s the full calendar for the women’s NCAA tournament set to take place around San Antonio:

Here’s the link to copy in order to import the women’s tournament schedule into your calendar: http://bit.ly/sbnation-womens-march-madness-calendar-2021

Follow the same instructions:

Happy March Madness, everyone.