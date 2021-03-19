Arkansas player hikes ball between legs for an assist in March Madness

Arkansas withstood an early challenge by Colgate in the first half of their game Friday, then moved to flexing on them. A long snapper-style assist might be the best highlight we’ve seen so far, and it went for a three.

ASSIST FROM THE LONG SNAPPER!



The Field Goal is good for @RazorbackMBB! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/o7oFEa3MTL — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 19, 2021

I’ve seen a lot of between the legs passes in my time, but nothing quite like this. It’s a beautiful pass where freshman guard Davonte Davis barely had time to register the location of his shooter on the perimeter during a spin move, only to hike it through on a no-look pass that got drained by JD Notae.

Arkansas would go on to win 85-68, ruining the possibility for the first major upset of March Madness, but this pass makes it all worth it. Long snappers of the world unite and celebrate the newest member of your hiking club. Well, a club for hikers — okay, this is difficult. A club for people who throw balls between the legs. Not like, climb mountains.