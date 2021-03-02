Creighton’s basketball coach suspended after using a racist and dumb analogy

Creighton men’s basketball coach Greg McDermott issued an apology after using a nonsensical, racist analogy following his team’s loss to Xavier last week. While addressing his team and staff in the locker room after the loss, McDermott said “I can’t have anyone leave the plantation.”

Here’s the full quote:

“Guys, we got to stick together,” McDermott said. “We need both feet in. I need everyone to stay on the plantation. I can’t have anybody leave the plantation.”

McDermott’s apology came three days after the incident. You can read his apology here:

Creighton University also offered a statement on Wednesday published minutes after McDermott’s apology. The school said an apology is a “start” but also said “any disciplinary action will remain confidential.”

You can read the statement from the university here:

Creighton’s full statement regarding the offensive language used by Creighton Head Men’s Basketball Coach Greg McDermott. pic.twitter.com/3YuS7tccPe — Creighton University (@Creighton) March 2, 2021

In addition to being racist for its tie to slavery, McDermott’s analogy simply doesn’t make any sense. It isn’t a common expression, and it would still be terrible even if it was. Perhaps McDermott meant to say “off the reservation” which is also bad.

Creighton has been a staple in the top-25 polls throughout the season. The Bluejays are currently projected as a No. 4 seed in the 2021 NCAA tournament by our resident Bracketologist Chris Dobbertean.

McDermott is in his 11th season as head coach at Creighton. He is the father of Indiana Pacers forward Doug McDermott.

Creighton has two games left in the regular season against Villanova on Wednesday and then against Butler.

On Thursday night, Creighton announced that McDermott would be suspended from all team activities. The basketball team has one game left to play this season.