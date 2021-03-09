ACC Tournament 2021: Bracket, schedule, scores, teams, and more

One year ago, the Florida State Seminoles lifted the 2020 ACC tournament trophy in an empty Greensboro Coliseum. Six games were played over two days before the remainder of the tournament was canceled as concerns over the coronavirus pandemic mounted. The NCAA tournament would be canceled less than a week later.

Well, we’re back!

The 2021 edition of the ACC Tournament gets underway March 9, and it’s back in Greensboro (relocated from Washington, DC) again. Virginia, the still reigning national champions, are the No. 1 seed after winning the conference regular season for the third time in four years. The Cavaliers picked up a huge road win at Louisville to claim the top spot after Florida State left the door open with a loss at Notre Dame.

Virginia Tech, the No. 3 seed, will be playing their first game since February 27 after multiple Covid-19 pauses both inside and outside of their program. Georgia Tech is the last team with the double bye as the Yellow Jackets finished 11-6 in the conference and ended the regular season on a six-game win streak. Moses Wright, the first ACC Player of the Year for GT since 1990, and pesky guard Jose Alvarado will try and help the Jackets secure a spot in the Big Dance.

As is often the case this time of year, many teams are looking to bolster their resumes for the postseason. Georgia Tech, North Carolina, and Louisville are currently on the right side of the bubble of the latest SB Nation bracket, while Syracuse, NC State, and Duke could all use a few (or a lot of) wins.

The Format

The top nine teams receive first-round byes and the top four teams receive double-byes to the quarterfinals. Teams are seeded by record within the conference, with a tiebreaker system to seed teams with identical conference records.

The Bracket & Schedule

Here is the full tournament bracket and day-by-day schedule. Game times subject to change. We’ll be updating it with results along the way.

Round 1: Tuesday, March 9 (All times ET)

Game 1: No. 12 Pitt vs. No. 13 Miami, 12 p.m.

Game 2: No. 10 Duke vs. No. 15 Boston College, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 14 Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Round 2: Wednesday, March 10

Game 4: No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 NC State, 12 p.m.

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 5 Clemson, 2:30 p.m.

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. No. 7 Louisville, 6:30 p.m.

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. No. 6 North Carolina, 9 p.m.

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 11

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. No. 1 Virginia, 12 p.m.

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. No. 4 Georgia Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. No. 2 Florida State, 6:30 p.m.

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. No. 3 Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.

Semifinals: Friday, March 12

Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9, 6:30 p.m.

Game 13: Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 11, 9 p.m.

Championship—Saturday, March 13

Game 14: Championship Game: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 8:30 p.m.