Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs hits near halfcourt buzzer-beater to send Zags to national title

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are going to the national championship game thanks to a near-halfcourt buzzer-beater from Jalen Suggs. The Zags beat UCLA in the 2021 Final Four, 93-90 in overtime, in one of the greatest endings in the history of college basketball.

After UCLA star Johnny Juzang tied the game with under five seconds left, Gonzaga inbounded the ball to Suggs for one last shot. Suggs pulled up from just past halfcourt and drained a shot at the buzzer to maintain Gonzaga’s undefeated record and put the team in the national championship game.

Here’s a look at the shot:

SUGGS AT THE BUZZER



Freshman Jalen Suggs hits the game-winner as @zagmbb is heading to the #NationalChampionship in one of the greatest #FinalFour games you will ever see!#UnitedWeZag pic.twitter.com/Ip2y5dXn1H — NCAA Final Four (@FinalFour) April 4, 2021

UCLA played Gonzaga better than anyone has all year. The Zags have only had one win in single digits on their way to a 31-0 record. Few people gave the No. 11 seed Bruins a chance coming into the night, but they were so close to pulling a historic upset.

No college basketball team has been crowned as an undefeated national champion since Indiana in 1976. Gonzaga is one win away from doing it. It won’t be easy against a powerhouse Baylor team who earned their way here with a blowout win against No. 2 seed Houston.

That’s one of the best college basketball games you will ever see. Suggs, a projected top-three pick in the 2021 NBA draft, showed why he’s one of the best freshmen in the country. Suggs also had this game-saving block on UCLA center Cody Riley near the end of regulation.

TWO. WAY. MADNESS.



✅ Jalen Suggs block

✅ Drew Timme dunk pic.twitter.com/o7AGVns8wz — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 4, 2021

UCLA was down five points in overtime and still battled back. All credit to the Bruins for playing their hearts out. UCLA couldn’t have done much more:

Teams that shoot 57% or better from the field and get 20+ free throw attempts in a game this season were 142-4, per @collegebb_ref. UCLA just made that 142-5. — Will Warren (@statsbywill) April 4, 2021

That’s one of the best Final Four games ever. It’s a shame one team had to lose.