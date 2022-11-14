Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan offered scholarship by Syracuse

Kiyan Anthony is the No. 62 overall recruit in the class of 2025, but he’s better known as Carmelo Anthony’s son. The 6’3 guard from Christ the King High School in Queens, NY has been stacking up mid-major offers as he starts his sophomore year, and was already able to count Memphis and Penny Hardaway among his future college suitors. On Sunday, Anthony announced another scholarship offer that caught everyone’s attention.

The Syracuse Orange and head coach Jim Boeheim offered Anthony a scholarship, as he announced on his Twitter page. Carmelo Anthony famously led the Orange to the national championship in 2003 as a freshman phenom on his way to winning Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors.

Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Syracuse University! #GOORANGE pic.twitter.com/uBMq5Kwdv7 — Kiyan Anthony (@kiyananthony) November 13, 2022

Kiyan Anthony wasn’t even born until 2007 when Melo was already a huge NBA star for the Nuggets. While Melo grew into a future Hall of Fame inductee as a pro, his incredible college debut served as the unofficial beginning of the one-and-done era and stands out as a rare example of a freshman leading a team to a national championship.

Kiyan Anthony is still only 15 years old, and could still be a couple years away from making his commitment, but it’s cool to think about him carrying on his father’s legacy with the Orange whether Boeheim (who turns 78 years old this week) is around or not.

There have been videos of the younger Anthony in the gym with his father floating around for years. He also got to play against his best peers this past summer on the Nike EYBL circuit, where he showed off impressive shot-making ability and deep shooting range.

Now Boeheim just needs to offer the sons of Hakim Warrick and Gerry McNamara, and he’ll clearly have another national championship team in tow.