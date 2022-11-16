Northwestern and Georgetown combined for the greatest worst play in basketball history

A men’s basketball game between Georgetown and Northwestern was probably always destined to be a comedy of errors. Both programs have fallen on hard times as of late: Northwestern has five straight sub-.500 seasons since making their first ever NCAA tournament appearance in 2017, while Georgetown is coming off a nightmare 6-25 season. Chris Collins and Patrick Ewing kept their jobs despite all that, and both programs entered their matchup at 2-0 against cupcake schedules early in the season.

Northwestern defeated Georgetown, 75-63, but not before the two teams joined forces for one of the worst plays you will ever see in your life. Midway through the first half, a Northwestern missed free throw led to 19 seconds of pure chaos. This the type of play meant to soundtracked by “Yackety Sax” and shown on lowlight reels for eternity. Watch the entire play in all of its beauty here.

Is that basketball? I think it’s basketball, but it’s hard to tell.

First, let’s applaud the hustle of all involved with this sequence. It takes a lot of effort and a lot of athleticism to pull off something so spectacularly bad, with bodies flying everywhere and the ball consistently flying in the opposite direction.

In a perfect world, this sequence would serve as the origin story for a deep NCAA tournament run from one or both of these teams. Put this in “One Shining Moment” immediately. It can only go up from here for both programs.