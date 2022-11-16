An Arkansas player dunked on opponent so hard announcers joked kids shouldn’t watch it

Arkansas was always going to have one of the most exciting teams in men’s college basketball this season. Coming off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances, the Razorbacks signed one of the very best recruiting classes in the country — headlined by three McDonald’s All-Americans — and also brought in some serious talent on the transfer market. While Arkansas’ top freshmen Nick Smith Jr. (a projected top-five NBA draft pick) has yet to take the court this season with a knee injury, the upperclassmen have the team off to an undefeated start so far.

Arkansas beat South Dakota State, 71-56, on Wednesday night in a game that will only be remembered because it featured the early front-runner for college hoops’ dunk of the year. Trevon Brazile, a 6’10 big man who transferred in from Missouri over the offseason, drove baseline and reached back for a mammoth tomahawk slam right on the head of a South Dakota State defender. Watch the play here:

What a call by the Arkansas announcers. Here’s another look at it:

DUNK OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE BY TREVON BRAZILE @RazorbackMBB pic.twitter.com/fUzqSSEoAq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 17, 2022

You know it’s a big dunk when LeBron James is posting about it on social media.

Star freshmen Jordan Walsh (10 points, three steals) and Anthony Black (five points, five rebounds, five assists, four steals) are coming along nicely for Arkansas too. This team is going to be really, really good. Something tells me they might be showing this dunk on replays deep into this year’s NCAA tournament.