Alabama beat North Carolina in the sloppiest 4 OT game imaginable

North Carolina and Alabama are supposed to be two of the better teams in the country this year in men’s college basketball. Four overtime games are supposed to be thrilling. Neither of those things felt like they were true on Sunday night when the Tar Heels and the Crimson Tide played an error-filled four OT game at the Phil Knight Invitational, better known as the PK 85.

Alabama beat UNC, 103-101, after four overtimes to give the Tide their first win over the top ranked team in the polls since 2004. It was the second straight loss for North Carolina, who were also defeated by unranked Iowa State in this same tournament on Friday. While it wouldn’t really be a surprise to see these two teams matchup in the second or even third weekend of the NCAA tournament come March, the level of play in clutch situations was lacking from both sides before Alabama mercifully took home the win.

Alabama took the lead in the final minute of overtime No. 4 on a beautiful Spain pick-and-roll that led to point guard Jahvon Quinerly hitting big man Charles Bediako for a layup. A weird game got even weirder after that. UNC appeared to take the lead on this floater by Caleb Love, but the refs reviewed their goaltending call and said it was a clean block. Alabama got the ball back because the possession arrow was going their way.

Alabama has the ball and the goaltend is null and void pic.twitter.com/A2HIzGmtRZ — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) November 27, 2022

Alabama then proceeded to turn on the ball over on the ensuing inbounds pass:

THIS FUCKING GAME pic.twitter.com/NUbnHVmjKm — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) November 27, 2022

UNC got the ball back down one with 8.3 seconds left, but the Tar Heels decided to turn it over themselves on the inbounds pass.

UNC JUST HANDS IT TO BAMA! BAMA WINS IN QUADRUPLE OT 103-101 pic.twitter.com/QpEjdmguN5 — RoundBall Podcast (@roundballpod) November 27, 2022

UNC fouled, Bama split its free throws, and the Tar Heels missed one last heave to win the game.

The end of the third overtime wasn’t any prettier. In a tie game with three seconds left, Alabama turned it over on the inbounds pass.

someone has to win this game pic.twitter.com/pNA8TQ4kJ1 — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) November 27, 2022

UNC was actually able to inbound the ball successfully — a true accomplishment in this game — but their final possession of the third overtime wasn’t much prettier.

Not one, not two, not three, but FOUR overtimes between UNC and Bama pic.twitter.com/xLJo7FJKte — WynnBET (@WynnBET) November 27, 2022

Double overtime also ended on a poor offensive possession, when Quinerly was stuffed by Pete Nance on the potential game-winning layup attempt.

DOUBLE OVERTIME ISN’T ENOUGH. HOW ABOUT TRIPLE OVERTIME? pic.twitter.com/RsUIibknvr — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) November 27, 2022

People watching were not impressed.

Worst quadruple overtime game ever. — CJ Moore (@CJMooreHoops) November 27, 2022

The late-game execution in this game has been, um, not very good. ..: on both sides. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 27, 2022

It’s important to remember that even the top teams in college hoops are still a work in progress in November. UNC went to the national title game last year and was preseason No. 1 in every poll. Nate Oats has built a nice program at Alabama, and has a team that should be a factor all season in the SEC. The late game execution will be much better for both of these teams a few months from now.

Alabama is thrilled with the win even without any style points. Carolina feels like they have work to do after consecutive losses. Hubert Davis agrees.

Hubert Davis: “Late clock execution. Something that has to improve and get better.” — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 28, 2022

There will be a new No. 1 in the polls next week. The level of play will only go up from here.