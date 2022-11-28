ACC/Big Ten Challenge 2022 scoreboard, schedule, bracket and TV times

The ACC/Big Ten Challenge has been one of the premier events on the college basketball calendar since it started back in 1999. As the programs on each side prepare for another exciting slate of games this season, news broke that this will be the final year of The Challenge, which will be replaced by an SEC/ACC showcase starting in 2023-2024. While it’s a bummer to see the ACC/Big Ten Challenge end, at least this year’s schedule will send it out on top.

The ACC holds a 12-8-3 lead over the Big Ten in The Challenge all-time, mostly off the strength of dominating at the start of the event. The ACC won The Challenge for the first 10 years of its existence. Since then, the Big Ten has had the upper hand by finishing with more wins the last three times. The Big Ten hasn’t lost The Challenge outright since 2017.

It’s been a tough start to the year for the top teams in the ACC, while the Big Ten’s best have been thriving. North Carolina started the season as the consensus No. 1 team in the polls after bringing back most of their key pieces from a team that went to the national title game last year, but the Tar Heels have stumbled early in the season with back-to-back losses to Iowa State and Alabama. Duke has also struggled early in the season with a mostly new roster of five-star freshmen in the program’s first year without Coach K. Duke has losses to Kansas and Purdue so far.

The Boilermakers, meanwhile, might have the best resume in the country at this point with wins over Duke and Gonzaga. Illinois has looked impressive with a win over UCLA, and Indiana has looked tremendous during an unbeaten start highlights by a win over Xavier.

The biggest games in this year’s event are North Carolina at Indiana, Ohio State at Duke, and Virginia at Michigan, but the whole slate is packed with good games. Here’s everything you need to know to follow the last ever ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

2022 men’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge schedule, TV channels

Monday, Nov. 28

Minnesota at Virginia Tech | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Pitt at Northwestern | 9 p.m. | ESPN2

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Penn State at Clemson | 7 p.m. | ESPNU

Maryland at Louisville | 7 p.m. | ESPN or ESPN2

Syracuse at Illinois | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN or ESPN2

Wake Forest at Wisconsin | 9 p.m. | ESPN2 or ESPNU

Georgia Tech at Iowa | 9 p.m. | ESPN2 or ESPNU

Virginia at Michigan | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Ohio State at Duke | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN

Purdue at Florida State | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN2 or ESPNU

Rutgers at Miami (Fla.) | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN2 or ESPNU

North Carolina at Indiana | 9:15 p.m. | ESPN

Michigan State at Notre Dame | 9:15 p.m. | ESPN2

Boston College at Nebraska | 9:15 p.m. | ESPNU

Men’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge scoreboard

The ACC has a 12-8-3 lead over the Big Ten in the event all-time. We’ll update the scoreboard as the games end.

Women’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge schedule

The ACC has a 10-1-3 lead in the women’s challenge all-time. Here’s the 2022 schedule:

Wednesday, November 30

Illinois at Pitt

Ohio State at Louisville

Syracuse at Purdue

Virginia at Penn State

Wake Forest at Minnesota

Rutgers at Boston College

Thursday, December 1

Northwestern at Duke

Michigan at Miami

Maryland at Notre Dame

North Carolina at Indiana

Nebraska at Virginia Tech

NC State at Iowa

Florida State at Wisconsin

Georgia Tech at Michigan State