Charlotte made the most chaotic buzzer-beater to win college basketball’s ugliest trophy

The Charlotte 49ers and Davidson Wildcats are cross-county rivals separated by less than half an hour in the car down I-77. The 49ers and Wildcats play in the Battle for the Hornets’ Nest Trophy every year, with unquestionably the most beautiful piece of hardware in all of college sports going home with the winner. On Tuesday night, the series had its wildest and most improbable ending ever.

Davidson led by one point with 12 seconds left in overtime when Charlotte’s Lu’Cye Patterson went to the line for two free throws. Patterson missed the first shot, and then missed the second, too. Charlotte won the scramble for the rebound, and kicked it out to shooter Jackson Threadgill for a great look at a three-pointer, but it missed. Charlotte won the fight for the loose ball again, and Threadgill slyly moved into position for one more look. He drained the game-winning three-pointer as the clock expired to give Charlotte the 68-66 victory. Watch the final sequence here:

FROM DAVIDSON FREAKING DAY!!!!!



JACKSON THREADGILL GIVE US THAT FREAKING TROPHY!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/SXdlZtlPJ4 — Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) November 30, 2022

Threadgill was 0-of-5 from three-point range on the night before that last shot. What a way to win a rivalry game for Charlotte.

As if coming out on top in such improbable fashion wasn’t good enough, the 49ers also get to bring home this beauty after the win:

Each year UNC Charlotte and Davidson battle for the Hornets' Nest trophy and honestly I'd rather lose pic.twitter.com/WUGxOLZGUd — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) December 12, 2019

Davidson had won seven of the last nine games against Charlotte coming into this one. The only thing sweeter than beating a local rival on a buzzer-beater is bringing home that perfect trophy.