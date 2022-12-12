 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Texas’ Chris Beard arrested for alleged assault on family member

The Texas men’s basketball coach was arrested around 4 a.m.

By Ricky O'Donnell
/ new
Jimmy V Classic - Illinois v Texas Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

Texas Longhorns men’s basketball head coach Chris Beard was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning and charged with third degree assault on a family member, according to multiple outlets. Police responded to a “disturbance-urgent” call around 2 a.m. and booked Beard just after 4 a.m. Beard allegedly strangled a person in the Austin neighborhood of Tarrytown.

Beard is facing a third degree felony charge, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Details of the case are still emerging, but we’ll provide the latest updates here:

Texas has issued the following statement:

Texas is scheduled to play Rice at home on Monday night.

Texas is ranked No. 2 in the polls after a 7-1 start. Beard is in his second season as head coach of the Longhorns after leaving Texas Tech to come to Austin by signing a six-year contract in April, 2019. Beard is one of the highest paid coaches in the country.

The Longhorns picked up their first loss of the season last Tuesday against Illinois in a game at Madison Square Garden.

We’ll update this story as it develops.

