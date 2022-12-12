Texas’ Chris Beard arrested for alleged assault on family member

Texas Longhorns men’s basketball head coach Chris Beard was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning and charged with third degree assault on a family member, according to multiple outlets. Police responded to a “disturbance-urgent” call around 2 a.m. and booked Beard just after 4 a.m. Beard allegedly strangled a person in the Austin neighborhood of Tarrytown.

Beard is facing a third degree felony charge, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Details of the case are still emerging, but we’ll provide the latest updates here:

UPDATE: As of 9 a.m., Beard remains in the Travis County Jail in downtown Austin. He has not yet seen a judge for the setting of a bond. The charge he faces is a third degree felony, for which a person faces up to 10 years in prison. https://t.co/bpcWvNBxAB — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) December 12, 2022

Austin Police responded to a "disturbance hot shot," per spokesperson, at 12:15 a.m. to the 1900 block of Vista Lane.



Beard was charged in the 4 a.m. hour.



Texas AD Chris Del Conte has not yet responded to CBS Sports' request for comment. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) December 12, 2022

UPDATE: Austin police spokesman Brandon Jones says it is alleged that Beard strangled a person at a home in Tarrytown. Officers responded to a 911 "disturbance-urgent" call at 2:07 a.m. Monday. https://t.co/sS27S8w8u6 — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) December 12, 2022

BREAKING: @TexasMBB head coach Chris Beard has been arrested for third degree felony assault on a family member/impeding breadth circulation. More to come. — Dana O'Neil (@DanaONeilWriter) December 12, 2022

Texas has issued the following statement:

Statement from Texas: “The University is aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard. We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal process.” — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) December 12, 2022

Texas is scheduled to play Rice at home on Monday night.

Texas is ranked No. 2 in the polls after a 7-1 start. Beard is in his second season as head coach of the Longhorns after leaving Texas Tech to come to Austin by signing a six-year contract in April, 2019. Beard is one of the highest paid coaches in the country.

The Longhorns picked up their first loss of the season last Tuesday against Illinois in a game at Madison Square Garden.

We’ll update this story as it develops.