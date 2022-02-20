Juwan Howard took a swing at a Wisconsin assistant, and started a brawl

The Wisconsin Badgers were putting the finishing touches on a convincing victory over the Michigan Wolverines in men’s basketball on Sunday when Wisconsin called a timeout up 15 points with 15 seconds to play. When the game was over, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard started yelling at Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard about the late timeout, and that’s when chaos ensued.

Wisconsin’s 77-63 victory was marred by a brawl between the sides after the final buzzer that was ignited by Howard taking an open, right-handed swing at Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft. An ugly scene broke out that appeared to include players on both sides shoving and throwing punches.

Watch the scuffle here.

A fight broke out between Michigan and Wisconsin during the postgame handshake line. pic.twitter.com/AiWIwyzj8w — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 20, 2022

Howard didn’t exactly throw a punch, but it sure seems like he hit Krabbenhoft with some force.

Closer look at Juwan Howard going after Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft. pic.twitter.com/da46edZCuB — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 20, 2022

This is not the first time Howard has been upset at an opposing coach. In the Big Ten tournament last year, Howard was ejected in the second half against Maryland after getting into it with head coach Mark Turgeon.

There were immediately calls for Howard to be suspended after he started the brawl against Wisconsin.

Juwan Howard needs to be suspended for a long time. He threw a punch that set off that brawl.



Lots of people deserve punishment. Lots of fists were thrown. But Juwan set that off, and that is unacceptable from a head coach. — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) February 20, 2022

Unbelievably ugly scene at the end of this game. Plenty of blame to go around but foremost Juwan Howard for punching/slapping Wisconsin asst Joe Krabbenhoft. No doubt a suspension is coming for Howard. Should be multiple games. Absolutely inexcusable. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) February 20, 2022

Howard’s Wolverines have been one of the more disappointing teams in the country this season. The loss drops them to 14-10 overall and 8-6 in Big Ten play. Now it’s likely they won’t have their coach for at least a couple games with two weeks left in the regular season as they try to stay on the right side of the bubble.

We’ll update this story as it develops.