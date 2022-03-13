NIT bracket selection 2022 live stream: Time, TV channel, how to watch online

The NIT is either a joyous opportunity for a small school, or the most disappointing consolation prize of March. Sure, the National Invitational Tournament is always going to play second fiddle to the NCAA Tournament, but there’s still amazing basketball being played, and thoroughly interesting matchups.

This year marks the first time since 2019 that we will see a full NIT. The 2020 event was cancelled cue to Covid, with a 16-team reduced field marking its return in 2021. Now we have a full 32-team field, offering opportunities for teams that ended on the wrong side of the bubble, and small conference hopefuls that didn’t earn at-large bids.

One of the best elements of the NIT is how it captures the spirit of college basketball. Rather than being played in giant arena neutral courts, the NIT begins on campuses — giving the a small, intimate feel we don’t often see in a tournament of this caliber. The first round is set to take place on March 15-16, with the second round on March 19-20, the third round on March 22-23, culminating with the semi-finals and final at Madison Square Garden on March 29 and 31st respectively.

The entire NIT will be broadcast on ESPN this year, but first we need to see who will dance. Here’s the details for how you can watch on Sunday, after the NCAA Tournament has been selected.

Date: Sunday, March 13

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Streaming: Watch ESPN and ESPN+