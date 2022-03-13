Selection Sunday 2022: Get your blank printable bracket

The 2022 NCAA tournament for men’s basketball is right around the corner, but first the field of 68 teams needs to be set. The announcement will come on Selection Sunday, when the bracket is finalized following the completion of the several late conference tournaments. Soon, we’re going to know what this year’s big dance fully looks like.

The 2022 NCAA tournament bracket for men’s basketball will be announced 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 13. We already have a printable bracket for you if you want to fill in the teams as they’re announced. Download your 2022 NCAA tournament printable bracket here.

How to watch Selection Sunday

Time: 6:00 pm ET

TV: CBS

Live online streaming on fuboTV , NCAA.com and others

, and others Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook

As you look to fill out your brackets, you can also use the latest DraftKings betting lines to guide your decision-making.

Gonzaga, Arizona, Baylor, and Kansas are expected to be No. 1 seeds when the bracket is announced. Losses by Kentucky, Duke, and Auburn in their conference tournaments likely pushed them down to the No. 2 seed line. The intrigue is on the bubble, where teams like SMU, Notre Dame, Rutgers, and Xavier will be hoping to hear their name called.

There’s nothing better than the NCAA tournament. Use our printable bracket to keep track of the field as it’s announced.