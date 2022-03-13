Selection Sunday 2022 live stream: How to watch, time, TV schedule, and which teams are already in

The 2022 men’s basketball NCAA tournament will feature 68 teams, with 32 spots coming from programs who earned an automatic bid by winning their conference tournament. While almost half the field is already set, no one knows what their potential path through the bracket will look like just yet. It will all be announced on Selection Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on CBS.

Conference tournament season has already shaken up the bracket. Virginia Tech was sitting on the outside edges of the bubble just a few weeks ago before going on a Cinderella run to win the ACC tournament and clinch their spot. Texas A&M also enjoyed a shocking run through the SEC tournament as a No. 9 seed, and will play for its automatic bid just before the bracket is revealed.

While plenty of potential at-large teams can already confidently say they’re in the big dance, the matchups are often more important than the seeding. We’ll see what the entire field looks like for the 2022 men’s NCAA tournament when the bracket is unveiled. Here’s how you can watch the announcement.

How to watch Selection Sunday

Time: 6:00 pm ET

TV: CBS

Live online streaming on fuboTV , NCAA.com and others

, and others Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook

What teams have an auto bid to the 2022 men’s NCAA tournament?

Going into Selection Sunday, these are the teams that already clinched their spot:

America East: Vermont

ACC: Virginia Tech

Atlantic Sun: Jacksonville State

Big 12: Kansas

Big South: Longwood

Big West: CSU Fullerton

CAA: Delaware

Conference USA: UAB

MAAC: Saint Peter’s

MAC: Akron

MEAC: Norfolk State

MVC: Loyola Chicago

Mountain West: Boise State

Northeast: Bryant

Ohio Valley: Murray State

Pac-12: Arizona

Patriot League: Colgate

Southern: Chattanooga

Southland: Texas A&M Corpus Christi

SWAC: Texas Southern

Summit League: South Dakota State:

Sun Belt: Georgia State

West Coast: Gonzaga

WAC: New Mexico State

The American, Atlantic-10, Big Ten, Ivy League, and SEC will crown their conference tournament champion before the bracket is revealed.