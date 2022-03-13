NCAA bracket 2022: Live results from Selection Sunday as full field is revealed

College basketball’s time in the spotlight is officially here. March means the announcement of the NCAA tournament, and this year’s men’s bracket features a loaded field with so many teams that can realistically believe they have what it takes to win it all.

We know this year’s tournament will have two No. 1 seeds from the Western part of the country for the first time in decades. Gonzaga has been ranked near the top of the polls all year, and will likely enter the field as the No. 1 overall seed. Arizona has been one of the country’s biggest surprise teams under first year head coach Tommy Lloyd. The Wildcats are fresh off a Pac-12 regular season and conference tournament title, and have plenty of momentum going into the big dance.

The other main contenders for the national championship are Kansas, Baylor, Duke, Kentucky, and Villanova. While there’s an elite crop of teams at the top of the bracket, it really feels like we could get a Cinderella making a deep run this year.

Download your blank 2022 NCAA tournament printable bracket here.

Bet on the 2022 NCAA Tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We’re going to keep you updated on the bracket as it’s announced. The Selection Sunday show begins at 6 p.m. ET on CBS.