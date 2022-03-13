Printable NCAA bracket 2022: Make your predictions with SB Nation’s version

The field is 68 is officially set for the 2022 men’s NCAA tournament. Gonzaga is the No. 1 overall seed in the field. It’s the third straight year the Zags have been a top seed, but a national championship continues to allude them. Is this the year Mark Few and his program finally cuts down the nets?

The Kansas Jayhawks, Baylor Bears, and Arizona Wildcat join Gonzaga as No. 1 seeds. Both Arizona and Kansas joined the Zags in winning their conference tournament. While the top seeds always get the most attention, there’s a group of teams on the No. 2 and No. 3 seed line who also feel like serious threats to win the big dance.

SEC tournament champion Tennessee and Big Ten tournament champion Iowa also enter March Madness with positive momentum after winning their conference tournaments. This year’s field truly feels wide open. We have your full men’s NCAA tournament bracket here.

Download your 2022 NCAA tournament printable bracket here.