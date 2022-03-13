 clock menu more-arrow no yes
NCAA bracket 2022: The full rankings, from No. 1 to No. 68, for men’s tournament

By James Dator
Everyone ready to dance? March Madness is on the horizon with the First Four kicking off on Tuesday, and finishing on Wednesday — ahead of the first round, which begins in earnest on Thursday, March 17.

The complete bracket was announced during Selection Sunday, and now we know how the committee viewed all the teams this season. That’s not nearly as simple as it might sound. This has been a weird, wonderful year in men’s college basketball, where there really hasn’t been a truly dominant team that feels like chalk to run the table. Instead we have a handful of really good teams, any of whom has the ability to cut down the nets, but that lack of surety means we have a ton of opportunity for Cinderellas to shine in 2022.

Another story to watch this year will be the final dance for the legendary Coach K. Mike Krzyzewski is retiring, and his farewell tour hasn’t always been pretty. Duke has been a great team this year, but really struggled to close out the season. Punctuated with a loss to North Carolina in K’s final game at Cameron Indoor, following by a stunning loss to Virginia Tech in the ACC Championship, it’s feeling like too much of a fairy tale to imagine Duke will go all the way in 2022, but Duke’s progress through the tournament will undoubtably be a story to watch.

If you’re looking for the complete bracket for 2022, you can find it here — or if you’re looking to print a bracket out for your pool we’ve got you covered too. Instead we’re looking at the complete rankings of the teams from 1-68, if you’re aiming to go all chalk this year with your picks.

  1. Gonzaga
  2. Arizona
  3. Kansas
  4. Baylor
  5. Auburn
  6. Kentucky
  7. Villanova
  8. Duke
  9. Wisconsin
  10. Tennessee
  11. Purdue
  12. Texas Tech
  13. UCLA
  14. Illinois
  15. Providence
  16. Arkansas
  17. UConn
  18. Houston
  19. Saint Mary’s
  20. Iowa
  21. Alabama
  22. LSU
  23. Texas
  24. Colorado State
  25. USC
  26. Murray State
  27. Michigan State
  28. Ohio State
  29. Boise State
  30. North Carolina
  31. San Diego State
  32. Seton Hall
  33. Creighton
  34. TCU
  35. Marquette
  36. Memphis
  37. San Francisco
  38. Miami
  39. Loyola Chicago
  40. Davidson
  41. Iowa State
  42. Michigan
  43. Wyoming
  44. Rutgers
  45. Indiana
  46. Virginia Tech
  47. Notre Dame
  48. UAB
  49. Richmond
  50. New Mexico State
  51. Chattanooga
  52. South Dakota State
  53. Vermont
  54. Akron
  55. Longwood
  56. Yale
  57. Colgate
  58. Montana State
  59. Delaware
  60. Saint Peter’s
  61. Jacksonville State
  62. Cal State Fullerton
  63. Georgia State
  64. Norfolk State
  65. Wright State
  66. Bryant
  67. Texas Southern
  68. Texas A&M Corpus Christi

