NIT 2022: Bracket, schedule, and scores

Let’s get ready to dance, it’s time for the National Invitational Tournament. Okay, I know, the NIT might not be as sexy as its big brother, but it’s a prime opportunity for a bubble team to stick it to the NCAA selection committee and prove why they belonged, or for a small school to play their own Cinderella.

This year we have one colossal case of a team snubbed. Texas A&M was left out of the field of 68, despite having a seemingly stronger case than several of the teams who made it into the NCAA field. Making a big run in the NIT and cutting down the nets would be cold comfort, but at least it would offer some bragging rights.

The format for the NIT is going to look very familiar. We have a 32 team field single-elimination tournament, but the big difference is the intimate feel to start proceedings. The tournament will begin at collect campuses for the first three rounds, then move to Madison Square Garden in New York City for the semi-finals and the NIT Championship Game.

It’s often overlooked how influential the NIT can be to a program’s future. Sure, when it comes to a team like Texas A&M or Wake Forest it’s really a consolation prize — but for some of the smaller schools in the tourney it offers critical national exposure, recognition, and a key recruiting tool. The aim for everyone is making it to the big dance, and while we tend to focus on the teams in the field because they missed out, it’s also important to see the NIT as a stepping stone for the future.

Here is your complete 2022 NIT Bracket

The 2022 NIT Schedule

Tuesday, March 15

1 Oklahoma vs. Missouri State — 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

4 Vanderbilt vs. Belmont — 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

3 VCU vs. Princeton — 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

2 North Texas vs. Texas State — 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU

2 Xavier vs. Cleveland State — 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

1 Texas A&M vs. Alcorn State — 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

4 Utah State vs. Oregon — 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

4 Colorado vs. St. Bonaventure — 11 p.m. ET, ESPN2

4 Washington State vs. Santa Clara — 11 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Wednesday, March 16

1 Dayton vs. Toledo — 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

3 Mississippi State vs. Virginia — 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

2 Wake Forest vs. Towson — 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

1 SMU vs. Nicholls — 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+

3 Saint Louis vs. Northern Iowa — 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+

2 BYU vs. Long Beach State — 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+

3 Florida vs. Iona — 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2