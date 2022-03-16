NCAA Tournament 2022: Complete schedule for Thursday and Friday

With the First Four in the books we now jump into the First Round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament in earnest.
All 64 teams will be in action on Thursday and Friday, the maddest days of March Madness with plenty of channel jumping required to stay on top of everything. You’re going to need to have four channels locked and loaded for the weekend, with CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV all broadcasting games — many of which will be happening three or even four at a time.
One team to watch will be Loyola Chicago. In now what feels like a perennial Cinderella, our own Ricky O’Donnell has Sister Jean and the Ramblers making another run further than people expected, this time beating Ohio State, Villanova and Tennessee en route to the Final Four.
If you’re also the kind of person who bases your viewing around the announcers for these games, we’ve got you covered too. Included are the full desks for the opening two days, as well as the reporters on the floor.
Thursday, March 17
|Team
|Team
|Time
|TV
|Announcers
|Team
|Team
|Time
|TV
|Announcers
|Colorado State (6)
|Michigan (11)
|12:15 p.m.
|CBS
|Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Jim Spanarkel (analyst), Jamie Erdahl (reporter)
|Providence (4)
|South Dakota State (13)
|12:40 p.m.
|truTV
|Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Brendan Haywood (analyst), Evan Washburn (reporter)
|Boise State (8)
|Memphis (9)
|1:45 p.m.
|TNT
|Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (analyst), Andy Katz (reporter)
|Baylor (1)
|Norfolk State (16)
|2:00 p.m.
|TBS
|Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst), Allie LaForce (reporter)
|Tennessee (3)
|Longwood (14)
|2:45 p.m.
|CBS
|Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Jim Spanarkel (analyst), Jamie Erdahl (reporter)
|Iowa (5)
|Richmond (12)
|3:10 p.m.
|truTV
|Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Brendan Haywood (analyst), Evan Washburn (reporter)
|Gonzaga (1)
|Georgia State (16)
|4:15 p.m.
|TNT
|Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (analyst), Andy Katz (reporter)
|North Carolina (8)
|Marquette (9)
|4:30 p.m.
|TBS
|Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst), Allie LaForce (reporter)
|UConn (5)
|New Mexico State (12)
|6:50 p.m.
|TNT
|Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Brendan Haywood (analyst), Evan Washburn (reporter)
|Kentucky (2)
|Saint Peter's (15)
|7:10 p.m.
|CBS
|Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Jim Spanarkel (analyst), Jamie Erdahl (reporter)
|Saint Mary's (5)
|TBD (12)
|7:20 p.m.
|TBS
|Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (analyst), Andy Katz (reporter)
|San Diego State (8)
|Creighton (9)
|7:27 p.m.
|truTV
|Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst), Allie LaForce (reporter)
|Arkansas (4)
|Vermont (13)
|9:20 p.m.
|TNT
|Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Brendan Haywood (analyst), Evan Washburn (reporter)
|Murray State (7)
|San Francisco (10)
|9:40 p.m.
|CBS
|Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Jim Spanarkel (analyst), Jamie Erdahl (reporter)
|UCLA (4)
|Akron (13)
|9:50 p.m.
|TBS
|Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (analyst), Andy Katz (reporter)
|Kansas (1)
|TBD (16)
|9:57 p.m.
|truTV
|Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst), Allie LaForce (reporter)
Friday, March 18
|Teams
|Team
|Time
|TV
|Announcers
|Teams
|Team
|Time
|TV
|Announcers
|Ohio State (7)
|Loyola Chicago (10)
|12:15 p.m.
|CBS
|Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analyst), Reggie Miller (analyst), Dana Jacobson (reporter)
|Auburn (2)
|Jacksonville State (15)
|12:40 p.m.
|truTV
|Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Grant Hill (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter)
|Texas Tech (3)
|Montana State (14)
|1:45 p.m.
|TNT
|Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Steve Smith (analyst), Avery Johnson (analyst), Lauren Shehadi (reporter)
|Purdue (3)
|Yale (14)
|2:00 p.m.
|TBS
|Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Deb Antonelli (analyst), AJ Ross (reporter)
|Villanova (2)
|Delaware (15)
|2:45 p.m.
|CBS
|Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analyst), Reggie Miller (analyst), Dana Jacobson (reporter)
|USC (7)
|Miami (10)
|3:10 p.m.
|truTV
|Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Grant Hill (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter)
|Alabama (6)
|TBD (11)
|4:15 p.m.
|TNT
|Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Steve Smith (analyst), Avery Johnson (analyst), Lauren Shehadi (reporter)
|Texas (6)
|Virginia Tech (11)
|4:30 p.m.
|TBS
|Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Deb Antonelli (analyst), AJ Ross (reporter)
|Illinois (4)
|Chattanooga (13)
|6:50 p.m.
|TNT
|Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analyst), Reggie Miller (analyst), Dana Jacobson (reporter)
|Duke (2)
|Cal State Fullerton (15)
|7:10 p.m.
|CBS
|Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Grant Hill (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter)
|LSU (6)
|Iowa State (11)
|7:20 p.m.
|TBS
|Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Deb Antonelli (analyst), AJ Ross (reporter)
|Arizona (1)
|TBD (16)
|7:27 p.m.
|truTV
|Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Steve Smith (analyst), Avery Johnson (analyst), Lauren Shehadi (reporter)
|Houston (5)
|UAB (12)
|9:20 p.m.
|TNT
|Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analyst), Reggie Miller (analyst), Dana Jacobson (reporter)
|Michigan State (7)
|Davidson (10)
|9:40 p.m.
|CBS
|Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Grant Hill (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter)
|Wisconsin (3)
|Colgate (14)
|9:50 p.m.
|TBS
|Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Deb Antonelli (analyst), AJ Ross (reporter)
|Seton Hall (8)
|TCU (9)
|9:57 p.m.
|truTV
|Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Steve Smith (analyst), Avery Johnson (analyst), Lauren Shehadi (reporter)
