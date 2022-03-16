 clock menu more-arrow no yes
NCAA Tournament 2022: Complete schedule for Thursday and Friday

Here’s the teams, times, and announcers for every game.

By James Dator
/ new
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - Final Four - Practice Sessions Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

With the First Four in the books we now jump into the First Round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament in earnest.

All 64 teams will be in action on Thursday and Friday, the maddest days of March Madness with plenty of channel jumping required to stay on top of everything. You’re going to need to have four channels locked and loaded for the weekend, with CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV all broadcasting games — many of which will be happening three or even four at a time.

One team to watch will be Loyola Chicago. In now what feels like a perennial Cinderella, our own Ricky O’Donnell has Sister Jean and the Ramblers making another run further than people expected, this time beating Ohio State, Villanova and Tennessee en route to the Final Four.

If you’re also the kind of person who bases your viewing around the announcers for these games, we’ve got you covered too. Included are the full desks for the opening two days, as well as the reporters on the floor.

Thursday, March 17

Colorado State (6) Michigan (11) 12:15 p.m. CBS Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Jim Spanarkel (analyst), Jamie Erdahl (reporter)
Providence (4) South Dakota State (13) 12:40 p.m. truTV Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Brendan Haywood (analyst), Evan Washburn (reporter)
Boise State (8) Memphis (9) 1:45 p.m. TNT Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (analyst), Andy Katz (reporter)
Baylor (1) Norfolk State (16) 2:00 p.m. TBS Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst), Allie LaForce (reporter)
Tennessee (3) Longwood (14) 2:45 p.m. CBS Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Jim Spanarkel (analyst), Jamie Erdahl (reporter)
Iowa (5) Richmond (12) 3:10 p.m. truTV Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Brendan Haywood (analyst), Evan Washburn (reporter)
Gonzaga (1) Georgia State (16) 4:15 p.m. TNT Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (analyst), Andy Katz (reporter)
North Carolina (8) Marquette (9) 4:30 p.m. TBS Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst), Allie LaForce (reporter)
UConn (5) New Mexico State (12) 6:50 p.m. TNT Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Brendan Haywood (analyst), Evan Washburn (reporter)
Kentucky (2) Saint Peter's (15) 7:10 p.m. CBS Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Jim Spanarkel (analyst), Jamie Erdahl (reporter)
Saint Mary's (5) TBD (12) 7:20 p.m. TBS Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (analyst), Andy Katz (reporter)
San Diego State (8) Creighton (9) 7:27 p.m. truTV Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst), Allie LaForce (reporter)
Arkansas (4) Vermont (13) 9:20 p.m. TNT Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Brendan Haywood (analyst), Evan Washburn (reporter)
Murray State (7) San Francisco (10) 9:40 p.m. CBS Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Jim Spanarkel (analyst), Jamie Erdahl (reporter)
UCLA (4) Akron (13) 9:50 p.m. TBS Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (analyst), Andy Katz (reporter)
Kansas (1) TBD (16) 9:57 p.m. truTV Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst), Allie LaForce (reporter)

Friday, March 18

Ohio State (7) Loyola Chicago (10) 12:15 p.m. CBS Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analyst), Reggie Miller (analyst), Dana Jacobson (reporter)
Auburn (2) Jacksonville State (15) 12:40 p.m. truTV Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Grant Hill (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter)
Texas Tech (3) Montana State (14) 1:45 p.m. TNT Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Steve Smith (analyst), Avery Johnson (analyst), Lauren Shehadi (reporter)
Purdue (3) Yale (14) 2:00 p.m. TBS Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Deb Antonelli (analyst), AJ Ross (reporter)
Villanova (2) Delaware (15) 2:45 p.m. CBS Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analyst), Reggie Miller (analyst), Dana Jacobson (reporter)
USC (7) Miami (10) 3:10 p.m. truTV Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Grant Hill (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter)
Alabama (6) TBD (11) 4:15 p.m. TNT Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Steve Smith (analyst), Avery Johnson (analyst), Lauren Shehadi (reporter)
Texas (6) Virginia Tech (11) 4:30 p.m. TBS Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Deb Antonelli (analyst), AJ Ross (reporter)
Illinois (4) Chattanooga (13) 6:50 p.m. TNT Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analyst), Reggie Miller (analyst), Dana Jacobson (reporter)
Duke (2) Cal State Fullerton (15) 7:10 p.m. CBS Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Grant Hill (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter)
LSU (6) Iowa State (11) 7:20 p.m. TBS Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Deb Antonelli (analyst), AJ Ross (reporter)
Arizona (1) TBD (16) 7:27 p.m. truTV Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Steve Smith (analyst), Avery Johnson (analyst), Lauren Shehadi (reporter)
Houston (5) UAB (12) 9:20 p.m. TNT Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analyst), Reggie Miller (analyst), Dana Jacobson (reporter)
Michigan State (7) Davidson (10) 9:40 p.m. CBS Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Grant Hill (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter)
Wisconsin (3) Colgate (14) 9:50 p.m. TBS Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Deb Antonelli (analyst), AJ Ross (reporter)
Seton Hall (8) TCU (9) 9:57 p.m. truTV Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Steve Smith (analyst), Avery Johnson (analyst), Lauren Shehadi (reporter)

