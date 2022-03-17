NCAA bracket update: Schedule and scores for 2022 men’s tournament

The 2022 men’s NCAA tournament is underway, but the madness is just beginning. The opening hours of the tournament gave us one big upset: No. 12 seed Richmond knocking off an Iowa Hawkeyes team that just won the Big Ten tournament and had become a trendy Final Four pick.

Gonzaga, the top overall seed in the tournament, looked to be in trouble for the first 30 minutes of their game against No. 16 seed Georgia State. Then Chet Holmgren, the potential No. 1overall pick in the NBA draft, woke up and carried his team to a win. Now Holmgren and the Zags are meeting Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers, a team with its own projected top-five pick in big man Jalen Duren.

The most impressive team on day one? It might be Tennessee. The No. 3 seed Vols, fresh off an SEC tournament title, smoked Big South champ Longwood 88-56. Tennessee now faces No. 11 seed Michigan in round two.

We’ll keep you updated on the scores and upcoming schedule at the 2022 men’s NCAA tournament. Bet on the full tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Related Why a resilient Richmond team could be dangerous in March Madness after upsetting Iowa

NCAA bracket scores: Thursday, May 17

Gonzaga 93, Georgia State 72

Baylor 85, Norfolk State 49

Tennessee 88, Longwood 56

Providence 66, South Dakota State 57

Richmond 67, Iowa 63

Memphis 64, Boise State 53

Michigan 75, Colorado State 63

North Carolina 95, Marquette 63

No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Vermont, 9:20 p.m., TNT

No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 10 San Francisco, 9:40 p.m., CBS

No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Akron, 9:50 p.m., CBS

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Texas Southern, 9:57 p.m., TruTV

NCAA tournament bracket

NCAA tournament schedule: Friday, March 18

No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola-Chicago, 12:15 p.m., CBS

No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State, 12:40 p.m., TruTV

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana State, 1:45 p.m., TNT

No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Yale, 2 p.m., TBS

No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 15 Delaware, 2:45 p.m., CBS

No. 7 USC vs. No. 10 Miami, 3:10 p.m., TruTV

No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 6 Alabama, 4:15 p.m., TNT

No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech, 4:30 p.m., TBS

No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 13 Chattanooga, 6:50 p.m., TNT

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 CSU Fullerton, 7:10 p.m., CBS

No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Iowa State, 7:20 p.m., TBS

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Wright State, 7:27 p.m., TruTV

No. 5 Houston vs. No. 12 UAB, 9:20 p.m., TNT

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Davidson, 9:40 p.m., CBS

No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Colgate, 9:50 p.m. ET, TBS

No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 TCU, 9:57, TruTV

NCAA tournament schedule: Saturday, March 19

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 8 North Carolina

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Memphis

No. 4 Providence vs. No. 12 Richmond

No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Michigan