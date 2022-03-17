NCAA bracket update: Schedule and scores for 2022 men’s tournament

The 2022 men’s NCAA tournament is underway, but the madness is just beginning. The opening hours of the tournament gave us one big upset: No. 12 seed Richmond knocking off an Iowa Hawkeyes team that just won the Big Ten tournament and had become a trendy Final Four pick.
Gonzaga, the top overall seed in the tournament, looked to be in trouble for the first 30 minutes of their game against No. 16 seed Georgia State. Then Chet Holmgren, the potential No. 1overall pick in the NBA draft, woke up and carried his team to a win. Now Holmgren and the Zags are meeting Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers, a team with its own projected top-five pick in big man Jalen Duren.
The most impressive team on day one? It might be Tennessee. The No. 3 seed Vols, fresh off an SEC tournament title, smoked Big South champ Longwood 88-56. Tennessee now faces No. 11 seed Michigan in round two.
We'll keep you updated on the scores and upcoming schedule at the 2022 men's NCAA tournament.
NCAA bracket scores: Thursday, May 17
Gonzaga 93, Georgia State 72
Baylor 85, Norfolk State 49
Tennessee 88, Longwood 56
Providence 66, South Dakota State 57
Richmond 67, Iowa 63
Memphis 64, Boise State 53
Michigan 75, Colorado State 63
North Carolina 95, Marquette 63
No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Vermont, 9:20 p.m., TNT
No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 10 San Francisco, 9:40 p.m., CBS
No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Akron, 9:50 p.m., CBS
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Texas Southern, 9:57 p.m., TruTV
NCAA tournament schedule: Friday, March 18
No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola-Chicago, 12:15 p.m., CBS
No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State, 12:40 p.m., TruTV
No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana State, 1:45 p.m., TNT
No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Yale, 2 p.m., TBS
No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 15 Delaware, 2:45 p.m., CBS
No. 7 USC vs. No. 10 Miami, 3:10 p.m., TruTV
No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 6 Alabama, 4:15 p.m., TNT
No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech, 4:30 p.m., TBS
No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 13 Chattanooga, 6:50 p.m., TNT
No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 CSU Fullerton, 7:10 p.m., CBS
No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Iowa State, 7:20 p.m., TBS
No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Wright State, 7:27 p.m., TruTV
No. 5 Houston vs. No. 12 UAB, 9:20 p.m., TNT
No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Davidson, 9:40 p.m., CBS
No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Colgate, 9:50 p.m. ET, TBS
No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 TCU, 9:57, TruTV
NCAA tournament schedule: Saturday, March 19
No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 8 North Carolina
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Memphis
No. 4 Providence vs. No. 12 Richmond
No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Michigan
