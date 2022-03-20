A ref made the worst technical foul call ever during Illinois vs. Houston

A round of 32 matchup between No. 4 seed Illinois and No. 5 seed Houston was always going to produce a tense atmosphere. Houston was trying to build off its Final Four run last season, while Illinois was looking to make its first trip to the Sweet 16 since Dee Brown and Deron Williams powered a Final Four run back in 2005.

The game was closely contested midway through the second half when Illini freshman RJ Melendez got the ball on a breakaway after a steal. Melendez flushed home a dunk to cut Houston’s lead to four points, and he hung on the rim to protect himself from his forward momentum.

The refs thought it was showboating, and they called him for one of the worst technical fouls you will ever see.

Horrendous tech pic.twitter.com/9FPXpfx0Dn — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) March 20, 2022

Mike Reed, Brian O’Connell, Courtney Green were the refs in the game. They should be held accountable for such a terrible call.

Houston immediately went on a big run following the technical. The Cougars won the game, 68-53, to advance to the Sweet 16.

This was a horrendous call by the officials by any measure. Melendez was not showboating — he was making sure he didn’t get hurt after sprinting and soaring for a dunk in a close game. The refs in the men’s NCAA tournament have been an issue several times already, particularly in the North Carolina vs. Baylor game, and this is the most egregious call they have made so far.

Illinois couldn’t afford to have such a dumb call go against them in a close game — the Cougars are too good for that. Houston made a Final Four run last year. They’ve now advanced to at least the Sweet 16 in three straight times in the men’s tournament.

After the game, Illini coach Brad Underwood said the official that made the call regretted it. Underwood wondered if the call was “personal.”

Brad Underwood on RJ Melendez's technical foul.



• "Horrible."

• Says it deflated Illinois' momentum.

• Claims the official (Brian O'Connell) told him after the fact that he shouldn't have called it.

• Wonders is the call was "personal." pic.twitter.com/gnX82nowdD — Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) March 20, 2022

The refs need to realize the game isn’t about them. To call a tech in that situation is legitimately infuriating.