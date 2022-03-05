Everything you need to know about Coach K’s last game at Cameron Indoor

The Duke Blue Devils are trying to lock down a No. 1 seed in the 2022 men’s NCAA tournament. The North Carolina Tar Heels just want to make the field of 68. The greatest rivalry in college basketball is back, the game will take a backseat to the celebration surrounding Mike Krzyzewski final home game.

Cameron Indoor Stadium will be packed with TV cameras and famous faces for Coach K’s last regular season game. Duke invited every living former player back to campus for the game, with Christian Laettner, Grant Hill, J.J. Redick, and Grayson Allen expected to be among those in attendance. Meanwhile, ESPN will be broadcasting College GameDay from inside and outside of the arena before the game tips off at 6 p.m. ET.

Want to get into the game? Tickets are currently going for about $5K on the secondhand market. And those are the cheapest ones.

Here’s everything you need to know about Coach K’s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Which former Duke players will be at Coach K’s last home game?

Duke invited every living player who has played for Coach K to his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. About 80 former players have pledged to come, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Thus far, around 80 have indicated they will, and they cover the many decades — from Kenny Dennard and Gene Banks (early 80s), to Christian Laettner and Grant Hill (early 90s), to Shelden Williams and J.J. Redick (2000s), and more recent players like Andre Dawkins and Grayson Allen.

How expensive are tickets to Coach K’s final home game?

The cheapest ticket on StubHub for Coach K’s final home game is $4,225. The most expensive ticket is selling for $15K. Here’s a look at the least expensive tickets currently available.

How to watch, stream Coach K’s final game for Duke vs. North Carolina

Date: Saturday, March 5

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Stream: WatchESPN

TV channel: ESPN

What seed will Duke be in the 2022 NCAA tournament?

Duke has already won the ACC regular season crown for the first time since 2006. Seriously. That’s the year Greg Paulus — now the head coach at Niagara — from a freshman.

The Blue Devils are currently projected as a No. 2 seed by our bracketologist Chris Dobbertean. If Duke beats North Carolina on Saturday, and then goes on to win the ACC tournament, a No. 1 seed is still possible.

Will North Carolina make the 2022 NCAA tournament?

The Tar Heels are a bubble team right now — which means Saturday’s game might actually be more important for UNC.

Dobbertean currently has North Carolina as a No. 10 seed. The Heels are a No. 11 seed right now according to the Bracket Matrix. Either way, a win at Cameron would essentially punch the Heels’ ticket to the big dance. If they lose, they can’t go one-and-out in the ACC tournament.

What are the Duke vs. North Carolina odds?

The Blue Devils are favored by 12.5 points right now.