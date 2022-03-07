ACC Tournament 2022: Bracket, schedule, scores, teams, and more

The Duke Blue Devils claimed the ACC regular season championship this season for the first time since 2006. Now Duke enters the 2022 men’s ACC tournament as the bracket’s No. 1 seed, looking to give head coach Mike Krzyzewski a storybook ending in his final season.

Coach K’s last dance is the main storyline as the ACC tournament comes to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Blue Devils are in the mix for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, and a championship here would solidify their case. The other 14 teams in the field will be dreaming of sending Krzyzewski out with a loss.

This was a rare down year for the ACC, rated only as the No. 6 toughest conference in the country by KenPom. While the conference wasn’t as deep as it usually is, there is still a ton of talent in the field. The top nine teams in the bracket get earn a bye to the second round, and the top four teams earn a double bye. No. 2 seed Notre Dame, No. 3 seed North Carolina, and No. 4 Miami will be the biggest threats to Duke, but this year the field truly feels wide open.

We’ll be keeping track of every game when the ACC tournament gets underway on Tuesday, March 8. Here’s the full bracket and matchups for every game in Brooklyn.

Related Bet on the 2022 ACC basketball tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook

2022 men’s ACC tournament bracket

2022 men’s ACC tournament schedule

First round — Tuesday, March 8

Game 1: No. 12 Pittsburgh vs. No. 13 Boston College | 2 p.m. on ACC Network

Game 2: No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 15 NC State | 4:30 p.m. on ACC Network

Game 3: No. 11 Louisville vs. No. 14 Georgia Tech | 7 p.m. on ACC Network

Second round — Wednesday, March 9

Game 4: No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Syracuse | Noon on ESPN/ESPN2

Game 5: No. 5 Wake Forest vs. Game 1 winner | 2:30 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2

Game 6: No. 7 Virginia Tech vs. Game 2 winner | 7 p.m. on ESPN2/U

Game 7: No. 6 Virginia vs. Game 3 winner | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 10

Game 8: No. 1 Duke vs. Game 4 winner | Noon on ESPN/ESPN2

Game 9: No. 4 Miami vs. Game 5 winner | 2:30 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2

Game 10: No. 2 Notre Dame vs. Game 6 winner | 7 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2

Game 11: No. 3 North Carolina vs. Game 7 winner | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2

Semifinals — Friday, March 11

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 7 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2

ACC Tournament Championship Game — Saturday, March 12

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner | 8:30 p.m. on ESPN