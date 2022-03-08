Big 12 basketball tournament 2022: Bracket, schedule and scores

The Big 12 was rated as the strongest conference in the country in men’s basketball for the seventh time in nine years, according to KenPom. Now the conference tournament is again coming to the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City looking to crown its champion and hand out its automatic bid ahead of the 2022 NCAA tournament.

All 10 teams in the Big 12 enter the conference tournament ranked in the top-75 of the country, per KenPom. The conference features the reigning champions in Baylor, a potential No. 1 seed in the big dance in Kansas, the country’s top-rated defense in Texas Tech, and a talented Texas team looking to hit its stride before the NCAA tournament starts.

Kansas is the again the favorites to win the conference tournament as the No. 1 seed in the field. The Jayhawks are led by standout senior guard Ochai Agbaji as well as 6’6 junior wing Christian Braun. Meanwhile, Baylor enters the field with a totally different team from last season, but one that still feels capable of going on a deep run in March. The Bears have two brilliant freshmen in Kendall Brown and Jeremy Sochan, and return key role players in Adam Flagler and Matthew Mayer from last year’s title team.

We’ll keep you updated on the men’s Big 12 tournament all the way through. Here’s the bracket and schedule for the games.

2022 Big 12 tournament bracket

2022 Big 12 tournament schedule

All times listed as ET.

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 9 West Virginia Mountaineers vs. No. 8 Kansas State Wildcats, 7:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 10

Game 2: No. 5 TCU Horned Frogs vs. No. 4 Texas Longhorns, 12:30 p.m. ET

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks, 3:00 p.m. ET

Game 4: No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 2 Baylor Bears, 7:00 p.m. ET

Game 5: No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones vs. No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders, 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, March 11

Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3, 7:00 p.m.

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 12 Final

Game 9: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 6:00 p.m.