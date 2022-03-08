SEC Tournament 2022: Bracket, schedule and scores

If SEC basketball seemed better than ever this year, your eyes weren’t deceiving you. The SEC finished as the second toughest conference in men’s basketball this year according to KenPom, a status it hasn’t matched since 2007.

Now the 14 teams in the conference are coming to Tampa Bay for the 2022 men’s SEC tournament. There might not be a better showcase of the sport before heading into the big dance than this one.

It’s possible that Auburn or Kentucky could grab a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament if the win the conference tournament. The Tigers are led by 6’10 freshman forward Jabari Smith Jr., who could be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The Wildcats are led by bruising center Oscar Tshiebwe, who some consider the front runner for college basketball’s national player of the year awards.

But don’t pencil Auburn or Kentucky into the SEC tournament championship just yet. This is a deep conference loaded with talent that can boast six teams at minimum with a realistic shot of winning it all.

Tennessee is led by a top three defense in the country. LSU is led by a top-five defense. Alabama launches more threes than just about anyone. Arkansas has a tremendous senior guard in JD Notae and a blossoming sophomore big man in Jaylin Williams.

Here’s the bracket, schedule, and how to watch information for every game of the 2022 men’s SEC tournament. We’ll keep you updated with results.

2022 SEC tournament bracket

2022 SEC tournament schedule

First round (Wednesday)

Game 1: No. 12 Missouri vs. No. 13 Ole Miss, 6 pm, SEC Network

Game 2: No. 11 Vanderbilt vs. No. 14 Georgia, 8:30 pm, SEC Network

Second round (Thursday)

Game 3: No. 8 Florida vs. No. 9 Texas A&M, noon, SEC Network

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. No. 5 LSU, 2:30 pm, SEC Network

Game 5: No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Mississippi State, 6 pm, SEC Network

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 6 Alabama, 8:30 pm, SEC Network

Quarterfinals (Friday)

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 1 Auburn, noon, ESPN

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. No. 4 Arkansas, 2:30 pm, ESPN

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. No. 2 Tennessee, 6 pm, SEC Network

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. No. 3 Kentucky, 8:30 pm, SEC Network

Semifinals (Saturday)

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 pm, ESPN

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3:30 pm, ESPN

Final (Sunday)

Game 13: Semifinal winners, 1 pm, ESPN