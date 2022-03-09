Pac-12 Tournament 2022: Bracket, schedule and scores

The men’s basketball Pac-12 tournament is underway in Las Vegas, and this year’s field features some of the best programs in the country vying for an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA tournament. This is annually one of the most exciting conference tournaments leading up to the big dance, and that won’t change with so much talent in the league.

Arizona enters the field as the No. 1 seed in the conference and a potential top seed in the NCAA tournament. In their first year under head coach Tommy Lloyd, the Wildcats have risen from a team picked to finish fifth in the Pac-12 during the preseason to a legit national title contender. Ben Mathurin and Christian Koloko lead a stacked roster with very few holes.

UCLA is also back, and they won’t be surprising anyone this season. A year ago, the Bruins made a Cinderella run to the Final Four as a No. 11 seed before losing on a halfcourt buzzer-beater from Jalen Suggs and Gonzaga. If UCLA is fully healthy, they have what it takes to win six games in the NCAA tournament.

USC, Colorado, and Oregon will be looking to upset the two favorites. With a great setting at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the 2022 Pac-12 tournament promises to be a thrilling affair. We’ll keep you updated with the scores and schedule all tournament long.

2022 Pac-12 tournament bracket

2022 Pac-12 tournament schedule

All times ET

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 9 Stanford 71, No. 8 Arizona State 70

Game 2: No. 12 Oregon State vs. No. 5 Oregon, 5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Game 3: No. 10 Cal vs. No. 7 Washington State, 9:00 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Game 4: No. 11 Utah vs. No. 6 Washington, 11:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Thursday, March 10

Game 5: No. 9 Stanford vs. No. 1 Arizona, 3:00 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 4 Colorado, 5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 2 UCLA, 9:00 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. No. 3 USC, 11:30 p.m., FS1

Friday, March 11

Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner, 9:00 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Game 10: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner, 11:30 p.m., FS1

Saturday, March 12

Championship: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 9:00 p.m., Fox