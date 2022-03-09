Big Ten Tournament 2022: Bracket, schedule and scores

It’s possible that no conference in America had a more impressive collection of individual talent in men’s basketball than the Big Ten this season. Now some of the brightest stars in the sport have arrived in Indianapolis for what’s shaping up to be a thrilling conference tournament with an autobid to the big dance on the line.

Illinois and Wisconsin split the regular season crown in the Big Ten, but there’s no doubt this field is completely wide open. With as many as eight teams from the conference projected to make the NCAA tournament, it feels like this should be the most competitive field of any conference tournament in America.

The Big Ten tournament will be all about a showcase of all-league stars. Potential top-five NBA draft pick Jaden Ivey leads a Purdue team with a dynamic offense. Another potential NBA lottery pick, Iowa forward Keegan Murray, will have the Hawkeyes dreaming of pulling off multiple upsets in March. Want another projected lotto pick? Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis qualifies as well. There’s also Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell, Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn, and Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr. to round out the elite talent.

We’ll keep you updated on the schedule and results of the 2022 men’s Big Ten basketball tournament the entire way.

2022 Big Ten tournament bracket

2022 Big Ten Tournament schedule

First Round — Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 12 Nebraska vs. No. 13 Northwestern | 6 p.m. ET | Big Ten Network

Game 2: No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 14 Minnesota | following Game 1 | Big Ten Network

Second Round — Thursday, March 10

Game 3: No. 8 Michigan vs. No. 9 Indiana | 11:30 a.m. ET | Big Ten Network

Game 4: No. 5 Iowa vs. Game 1 winner | following Game 3 | Big Ten Network

Game 5: No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Maryland | 6:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Game 6: No. 6 Ohio State vs. Game 2 winner | following Game 5 | Big Ten Network

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 11

Game 7: No. 1 Illinois vs. Game 3 winner | 11:30 a.m. ET | Big Ten Network

Game 8: No. 4 Rutgers vs. Game 4 winner | following Game 7 | Big Ten Network

Game 9: No. 2 Wisconsin vs. Game 5 winner | 6:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Game 10: No. 3 Purdue vs. Game 6 winner | following Game 9 | Big Ten Network

Semifinals — Saturday, March 12

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 1 p.m. | CBS

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | following after Game 11 | CBS

Sunday, March 13

Game 13: Semifinal winners | 3:30 p.m. | CBS