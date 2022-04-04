3 keys for a Kansas victory over North Carolina

The Kansas Jayhawks will shoot for the fourth national championship in program history Monday night when they take on North Carolina at 9:20 p.m. ET from inside the Superdome in New Orleans.

Kansas, the top-seeded champion of the Midwest Region, has faced a couple of scares in the tournament so far, but rolled into the title game with an 81-65 triumph over Villanova in Saturday’s first national semifinal. If the Jayhawks are going to have similar success in the final game of the 2021-22 men’s college basketball season, here are three things they’re going to have to do.

1. Lean on David McCormack, and keep him out of foul trouble

Kansas shot the lights out from deep against Villanova on Saturday, and the Jayhawk guards have been tremendous throughout the team’s run to the first Monday in April. Even with this being the case, KU’s biggest and most important advantage against North Carolina figures to be in the paint.

David McCormack, the senior 7-footer whose game has consistently developed since his arrival in Lawrence, is coming off one of the best performances of his college career. The undersized Nova frontcourt had zero answer for McCormack, who went 10-of-12 from the field on his way to a 25-point, nine-rebound effort.

McCormack is bigger than UNC center Armando Bacot, but then again so was starting Duke center Mark Williams. The problem for Williams was that Bacot utilized his superior agility to get the 7-foot, 242-pound big man in foul trouble early. Williams wound up playing just four minutes in the first half, 17 minutes in the entire game, and was held to eight points and four rebounds, both tournament lows for the sophomore.

Kansas’ starting center must learn from the mistakes of Duke’s big man, and not repeat them. If he does, it could wind up taking Mitch Lightfoot playing the game of his life to save the Jayhawks.

2. Limit the production of either Caleb Love or R.J. Davis

Against any quality opponent, the best gameplan in the world still isn’t going to accomplish everything it sets out to do. Against North Carolina, right now at least, you have to just sort of assume that two things are a given: 1) Armando Bacot is going to get a double-double or at least be within shouting distance of one. 2) Either R.J. Davis or Caleb Love is going to have a solid shooting night and get the Tar Heels at least 20 points.

If you’re Kanas, your mindset with Bacot has to be keeping that double-double closer to 12 and 10 than 24 and 18. And with the UNC backcourt, it’s making sure that either Love or Davis produces at a level considerably lower than what they’ve been doing over the last three weeks.

As good as every member of the so-called “Iron 5” has been throughout the tournament, it’s been Love whose game probably deserves the most credit for North Carolina being just one win away from the national championship. After a fairly erratic regular season, all three of the highest-scoring performances of Love’s 2021-22 campaign have come in the NCAA tournament — 23 points against Marquette in the first round, 30 points against UCLA in the Sweet 16, and 28 against Duke in Saturday’s second national semifinal.

If you can end Love’s magical month-long run with a dud of a performance, you’re probably going to win the national championship. If you can’t, you’d better lock up Davis.

3. Keep playing poised, unflappable basketball

If Secretariat had been a sprinter, not only would he not be widely regarded as the greatest race horse of all-time, he might not have ever won a race. His top speed was slower than many of the top horses of his era, but what set him apart was his ability to maintain his top speed for an absurdly long period of all-time. While all other horses ebbed and flowed for a mile and-a-half (or more, or less), Secretariat’s pace remained constant, and that was (almost) always more than enough for him to cross the finish line first.

Throughout this tournament, Kansas has been Secretariat.

Miami played a dream first half against the Jayhawks in the Elite Eight, but the top-seed never blinked, and ultimately ran away with things in the second half. Against Villanova on Saturday, KU raced out to a 38-19 advantage against what appeared to be a shellshocked Wildcat squad. When ‘Nova found its footing and roared back to cut the lead to six, Kansas still always felt like it was in firm control of the contest, and ultimately cruised to a 16-point win.

All season long, but especially in March, North Carolina has been a team of runs. At some point on Monday night, the Tar Heels are going to flip a switch and look like the greatest team in the history of college basketball for a four or five minute stretch. When this happens, Kansas must remain its unflappable self and continue to go about its business. If it does, it’ll likely be cutting down the nets shortly thereafter.