Sun Belt Tournament 2023: Bracket, schedule, scores, teams, and more

The run to the Final Four kicks off in earnest on Tuesday night, with the Hercules Tires Men’s Basketball Championship.

This has been a rather tumultuous year in the “Fun Belt,” thanks to conference realignment. While the moves were largely made to address the changing landscape of college football — the Sun Belt added added Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss from Conference USA, alongside James Madison from the Colonial Athletic — the new landscape had a huge impact on the college basketball season.

All four additions finished in the top half of the conference standings, and each finished with a winning record on the year. In fact, three of the additions — James Madison, Marshall, and Southern Miss — are among the top four seeds in the tournament, with Southern Miss entering this week as the top seed.

Marshall currently sits as the highest-ranked Sun Belt team in Ken Pomeroy’s rankings, ranked 79th. The conference overall rose to 13th in Pomeroy’s rankings, up from 17th a season ago.

Here is the bracket, along with the schedule of games.

2023 men’s Sun Belt tournament bracket

2023 men’s Sun Belt tournament schedule

February 28 First Round

Game 1: No. 12 Coastal Carolina vs. No. 13 Arkansas State, 5 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: No. 11 Texas State vs. No. 14 Georgia State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

March 2 Second Round

Game 3: No. 8 South Alabama vs. No. 9 App State, 11:30 a.m., ESPN+

Game 4: No. 5 Troy vs. Winner Game 1, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 5: No. 6 Old Dominion vs. Winner Game 2, 5 p.m., ESPN+

Game 6: No. 7 Georgia Southern vs. No. 10 ULM, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

March 4 Quarterfinals

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 1 Southern Miss, 11:30 a.m., ESPN+

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 4 James Madison, 2 p.m, ESPN+

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. No. 3 Marshall, 5 p.m., ESPN+

Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. No. 2 Louisiana, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

March 5 Semifinals

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 5 p.m., ESPN+

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

March 6 Championship

Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 6:00 p.m., ESPN2