Patriot League Tournament 2023: Bracket, schedule, scores, teams, and more

When the 2023 Patriot League men’s basketball tournament tips off on Tuesday night, a lot of teams currently on the tournament bubble will be watching with earnest.

Colgate enters the Patriot League tournament as the favorites, with a 23-8 record overall, and an impressive 17-1 record in the Patriot League. Those 17 wins set a new conference record. While the Raiders started the season with a 6-7 record, including losing in their only game against a ranked opponent, they took off once their conference schedule began.

They’re also the best team in the nation from behind the three-point line:

After last night's performance, you're looking at the BEST three-point shooting team in the nation.



▪️ - .

▪️Utah State - 40.0

▪️Sam Houston - 39.8#GoGate pic.twitter.com/4beM8EMSMk — Colgate Men's Basketball (@ColgateMBB) February 23, 2023

Who might pose the biggest challenge to Colgate? That might be Navy, who lost to the Raiders by just four points in the season finale. Colgate’s lone conference loss came to American earlier this month, but the Eagles would need to win three games just to get a crack at the Raiders in the Conference Championship Game.

Here is the bracket, along with the schedule of games.

2023 men’s Patriot League tournament bracket

2023 men’s Patriot League tournament schedule (all games at the Higher Seed)

February 28 First Round

Game 1: No. 8 Loyola (MD) vs. No. 9 Holy Cross, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: No. 7 American vs. No. 10 Bucknell, 7 p.m., ESPN+

March 2 Quarterfinals

Game 3: No. 4 Army vs. No. 5 Boston University, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Game 4: No. 1 Colgate vs. Winner Game 1, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 5: No. 3 Lehigh vs. No. 6 Lafayette, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Game 6: No. 2 Navy vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m., ESPN+

March 6 Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 2 or 4 p.m., CBSSN

Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 2 or 4 p.m., CBSSN

March 8 Championship

Game 9: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN