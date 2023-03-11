Selection Sunday 2023 live stream: How to watch, time, TV schedule, and which teams are already in

In just a few days, we will know the full field for the 2023 men’s basketball NCAA tournament. While almost half the field is already set thanks to the results of conference tournaments, no one knows what each team will face on their own potential path to the Final Four.

Who are some teams that will be sweating the announcement? Teams like Pittsburgh, USC, Providence, Michigan, and Nevada will be glued to the television on Sunday evening along with the rest of us. Other teams like Rutgers and Mississippi State will be as well. Also, is there hope for UNC? The preseason No. 1 team in the country likely saw their dreams of an at-large bid shattered with an opening-round loss in the ACC Tournament, but you never know.

It will all be announced on Selection Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on CBS.

While plenty of potential at-large teams can already confidently say they’re in the big dance, who they end up playing is a huge piece of the puzzle. We’ll see what the entire field looks like for the 2023 men’s NCAA tournament when the bracket is unveiled on Sunday night. Here’s how you can watch the announcement.

How to watch Selection Sunday

Time: 6:00 pm ET

TV: CBS

Live online streaming on fuboTV , NCAA.com and others

, and others Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook

What teams have an auto bid to the 2023 men’s NCAA tournament?

Going into Selection Sunday, these are the teams that already clinched their spot: