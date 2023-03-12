NIT bracket selection 2023 live stream: Time, TV channel, how to watch online

For a number of men’s college basketball programs, their dreams of playing in the NCAA tournament were shattered over the past few days.

But that does not mean their seasons are over.

The National Invitation Tournament, or NIT, is back for yet another year. Billed as “College Basketball’s Beginning,” the NIT is the oldest — and was at one time the most prestigious — postseason tournament in college basketball.

Over the years, the format for the NIT has evolved. While Madison Square Garden in New York City was once the home for the final rounds, the NCAA has moved the NIT to Las Vegas for the 2023 season. Orleans Arena in Las Vegas will host the 2023 semifinals, as well as the championship game, with UNLV as the host school.

For the 2024 NIT, Butler will act as the host school, with the semifinals and the championship game being played at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse.

In another change for the 2023 NIT, the top 16 teams in the field — specifically the top four in each pod — will be seeded. The remaining 16 teams will be selected into the bracket geographically, where possible.

Since 2017, the regular-season champion for each conference can find a home in the NIT, if they did not win their conference tournament. These regular-season champions have already accepted bids to the NIT: Eastern Washington, Hofstra, Youngstown State, Bradley, Morehead State, and Alcorn State.

The first round is set to take place on March 14-15 at campus sites, with the second round on March 18-19 and the third round on March 21-22. Those games as well will be held on campus sites. The 2023 NIT semifinals are scheduled for March 28 at Orleans Arena on ESPN, and the 2023 NIT Championship game is set for March 30 at Orleans Arena, and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

The entire NIT will be broadcast on ESPN, with games on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU, but first we need to see who will be in the field. Here’s the details for how you can watch on Sunday, after the NCAA Tournament has been selected. You’ll be able to bet on the NIT at DraftKings Sportsbook once the bracket is settled.

Date: Sunday, March 12

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Streaming: Watch ESPN and ESPN+