Full 2023 March Madness men’s basketball bracket revealed

It’s time to go dancing! The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket was revealed during the March Madness Selection Show on Sunday evening.

This year’s tournament is full of drama following some surprising late-season collapses and stunning victories in the conference tournaments which shook up the No. 1 seeds.

If you want to get ahead of the game and start working on your brackets early we have the complete NCAA Men’s Tournament regions here as they were revealed live.

South region

Alabama has been a force this season with Brandon Miller recently playing himself into the discussion as one of the top picks in the NBA Draft. The Crimson Tide caught fire late in the season and are a team to watch in a fairly soft region.

Midwest Region

Houston isn’t a surprise as a No. 1 seed here. The Cougars have been a force this season, boasting one of the nation’s best offenses and defenses. A complete team in every sense of the word, they’ll be a brutal matchup for anyone. Meanwhile Texas A&M really got hurt with a bad seed and faces a difficult run despite finishing second in the SEC.

West Region

Kansas snags its No. 1 seed after sweating for a while whether they’d be left out. This is a brutal region with UCLA, Gonzaga, St. Mary’s and TCU all having a reasonable shot and this is going to be the one that either makes or breaks your bracket.