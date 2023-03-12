NCAA bracket 2023: The full rankings, from No. 1 to No. 68, for the men’s tournament

The field for the men’s NCAA Tournament is set. Now? March Madness is on the horizon with the First Four kicking off on Tuesday, and finishing on Wednesday, ahead of the first round, which begins in earnest on Thursday, March 16.

The complete bracket was announced during Selection Sunday, and now we know how the committee viewed the teams, and the conferences during a wide-open regular season. The committee named Alabama the top team in the nation, giving them the first-overall seed after the Crimson Tide ran through the SEC Conference Tournament, culminating with a win Sunday over Texas A&M in the SEC Championship game. The Crimson Tide also look to have a favorable path out of the South region.

But there are other teams with a vision of a title, including the three other No. 1 seeds in this year’s tournament. Those teams include Houston, who came up short in the AAC Conference Championship game against Memphis, but were one of the top teams in the nation this entire season. The committee rewarded the Cougars with the second-overall seed thanks to their strong season. The health of guard Marcus Sasser, who suffered a groin injury in the ACC tournament and was out for the AAC Championship game, is a huge story to watch.

Then there are the Kansas Jayhawks. The defending national champions are coming off a blowout loss to Texas in the Big 12 Championship game, and have seen recent injuries to Kevin McCullar Jr. as well as a health scare for head coach Bill Self. Self should be back for the first round, and if the team is healthy, they are primed for a deep run.

The final No. 1 seed? Big Ten Champions Purdue. They threw a scare into their fans in the closing minutes of the Big Ten Championship game against Penn State, but the Boilermakers can rely on perhaps the most dominant player in college basketball, center Zach Edey. However, Purdue faces a tough East region with Marquette, Duke and Kansas State

Of course, the beauty of March Madness lies in the bracket busters, and prognosticators are already working to identify potential Cinderella stories. Furman seems to be a popular pick at the moment. Colgate could also be a problem, if they shoot the three as well as they did during the regular season. Charleston, the No. 12 seed in the South region, is another team to watch.

If you’re looking for the complete bracket for 2023, you can find it here — or if you’re looking for some expert predictions, we have you covered here. Instead we’re looking at the complete rankings of the teams from 1-68, if you’re aiming to go all chalk this year with your picks.

1. Alabama (29-5)

2. Houston (31-3)

3. Kansas (27-7)

4. Purdue (29-5)

5. UCLA (29-5)

6. Texas (26-8)

7. Arizona (28-6)

8. Marquette (28-6)

9. Baylor (22-10)

10. Gonzaga (28-5)

11. Kansas State (23-9)

12. Xavier (25-9)

13. Connecticut (25-8)

14. Tennessee (23-10)

15. Indiana (22-11)

16. Virginia (25-7)

17. San Diego State (27-6)

18. Duke (26-8)

19. Saint Mary’s (CA) (26-7)

20. Miami (FL) (25-7)

21. Iowa State (19-13)

22. Creighton (21-12)

23. Kentucky (21-11)

24. TCU (21-12)

25. Texas A&M (25-9)

26. Michigan State (19-12)

27. Missouri (24-9)

28. Northwestern (21-11)

29. Memphis (26-8)

30. Arkansas (20-13)

31. Maryland (21-12)

32. Iowa (19-13)

33. Florida Atlantic (31-3)

34. West Virginia (19-14)

35. Auburn (20-12)

36. Illinois (20-12)

37. Boise State (24-9)

38. Penn State (22-13)

39. Southern California (22-10)

40. Utah State (26-8)

41. N.C. State (23-10)

42. Providence (21-11)

43. Mississippi State (21-12)

44. Pittsburgh (22-11)

45. Arizona State (22-12)

46. Nevada (22-10)

47. College of Charleston (31-3)

48. Oral Roberts (30-4)

49. Drake (27-7)

50. VCU (27-7)

51. Kent State (28-6)

52. Iona (27-7)

53. Furman (27-7)

54. Louisiana (26-7)

55. Kennesaw State (26-8)

56. UC Santa Barbara (27-7)

57. Grand Canyon (24-11)

58. Montana State (25-9)

59. Vermont (23-10)

60. Colgate (26-8)

61. Princeton (21-8)

62. UNC Asheville (27-7)

63. Northern Kentucky (22-12)

64. Howard (22-12)

65. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (23-10)

66. Texas Southern (14-20)

67. Southeast Missouri State (19-16)

68. Fairleigh Dickinson (19-15)