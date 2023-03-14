2023 NCAA printable bracket, schedule for March Madness

March Madness is just around the corner, which means it’s time to join every single possible bracket pool there is. And with that, you’ll need a handy printable version to keep track of all your picks. Bragging rights are on the line!

Below are printable brackets for both the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments. Plus, you can check out SB Nation’s updated interactive brackets here.

The 2023 men’s NCAA tournament begins on March 14 in Dayton, Ohio with First Four games and continues through to the Final Four and national championship game in Houston.

The women’s Final Four will be played in Dallas on April 1 and 3, and First Four games begin Wednesday, March 15.

Here are the complete March Madness schedules for the men’s and women’s tournaments.

A total of 68 teams make the tournament field for both men’s and women’s. Of those 64, 32 are automatic qualifiers from conference tournament winners.

SB Nation made predictions for each region in the men’s tournament to help guide you (no promises they are winning picks). And our friends over at Swish Appeal have a complete bracket breakdown for the women’s tournament — and they believe the national championship race is wide open.

The committee gave Alabama the first-overall seed in the men’s field and a 32-0 South Carolina team was named overall No. 1 in the women’s bracket.

The first round of the men’s tournament begins on Thursday, March 16, with the women’s kicking off on Friday, March 17.

Click or tap here to open the March Madness men’s bracket as a .PDF

