NIT 2023: Bracket, schedule, and scores

It’s NIT TIME BABY! (extremely Dick Vitale voice). The National Invitational Tournament is upon us, and while many teams will be disappointed they’re in competition to become the best bridesmaid of March, rather than the bride, there’s still a lot of pride to play for.

Each year the NIT features one major snub who becomes the favorite to run the table. This year it’s Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights had every ounce of justification to be in the NCAA tournament, but were pushed just outside the bubble.

That doesn’t mean a Rutgers win should be considered a foregone conclusion. Yes, they’re a very good team — but last year Texas A&M was the huge NCAA snub and ended up losing to Xavier 73-72 in the NIT final.

The big edge the NIT has always held over the NCAA tournament is atmosphere. Sure, playing at big independent sites brings money and parity to the sport, but there’s something to be said for keeping the on-campus atmosphere like the NIT does. It’s for this reason that the seeded teams get to play at home to open the tournament, with the campus sites hosting until the quarterfinals are complete. Curiously you’ll see that this omits Oklahoma State, who have to travel despite being a No. 1 seed because of a prior commitment on campus to host the NCAA Wrestling Championships.

Related Bet on the 2023 NIT at DraftKings Sportsbook

The 2023 NIT Schedule

First Round

Tuesday, March 14

No. 1 Rutgers vs. Hofstra | 7 p.m. | ESPNU

No. 3 Michigan vs. Toledo | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 4 UAB vs. Southern Miss | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 3 Liberty vs. Villanova | 9 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 2 Vanderbilt vs. Yale | 9 p.m. | ESPNU

No. 2 Wisconsin vs. Bradley | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN

No. 4 Washington State vs. Eastern Washington | 11 p.m. | ESPNU

No. 3 Colorado vs. Seton Hall | 11 p.m. | ESPN2

Wednesday, March 15

No. 1 Oklahoma State at Youngstown State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 4 Florida vs. UCF | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 1 Clemson vs. Morehead State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 2 North Texas vs. Alcorn | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 3 Sam Houston at Santa Clara | 9 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 4 Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech | 9 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 2 New Mexico vs. Utah Valley | 10 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 1 Oregon vs. UC Irvine | 11 p.m. | ESPN2

Second Round

Saturday, March 18

Sunday, March 19

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, March 21

Wednesday, March 22

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 28

Finals

Thursday, March 30