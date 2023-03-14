NIT 2023: Bracket, schedule, and scores

It’s NIT TIME BABY! (extremely Dick Vitale voice). The National Invitational Tournament is upon us, and while many teams will be disappointed they’re in competition to become the best bridesmaid of March, rather than the bride, there’s still a lot of pride to play for.
Each year the NIT features one major snub who becomes the favorite to run the table. This year it’s Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights had every ounce of justification to be in the NCAA tournament, but were pushed just outside the bubble.
That doesn’t mean a Rutgers win should be considered a foregone conclusion. Yes, they’re a very good team — but last year Texas A&M was the huge NCAA snub and ended up losing to Xavier 73-72 in the NIT final.
The big edge the NIT has always held over the NCAA tournament is atmosphere. Sure, playing at big independent sites brings money and parity to the sport, but there’s something to be said for keeping the on-campus atmosphere like the NIT does. It’s for this reason that the seeded teams get to play at home to open the tournament, with the campus sites hosting until the quarterfinals are complete. Curiously you’ll see that this omits Oklahoma State, who have to travel despite being a No. 1 seed because of a prior commitment on campus to host the NCAA Wrestling Championships.
The 2023 NIT Schedule
First Round
Tuesday, March 14
- No. 1 Rutgers vs. Hofstra | 7 p.m. | ESPNU
- No. 3 Michigan vs. Toledo | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 4 UAB vs. Southern Miss | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- No. 3 Liberty vs. Villanova | 9 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 2 Vanderbilt vs. Yale | 9 p.m. | ESPNU
- No. 2 Wisconsin vs. Bradley | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 4 Washington State vs. Eastern Washington | 11 p.m. | ESPNU
- No. 3 Colorado vs. Seton Hall | 11 p.m. | ESPN2
Wednesday, March 15
- No. 1 Oklahoma State at Youngstown State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
- No. 4 Florida vs. UCF | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 1 Clemson vs. Morehead State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
- No. 2 North Texas vs. Alcorn | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
- No. 3 Sam Houston at Santa Clara | 9 p.m. | ESPN+
- No. 4 Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech | 9 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 2 New Mexico vs. Utah Valley | 10 p.m. | ESPN+
- No. 1 Oregon vs. UC Irvine | 11 p.m. | ESPN2
Second Round
Saturday, March 18
Sunday, March 19
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, March 21
Wednesday, March 22
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 28
Finals
Thursday, March 30
