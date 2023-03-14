How to watch the 2023 men’s NCAA tournament on truTV

There are certainties in life. Such as death, taxes, and scrambling each March to find truTV.

Yes, truTV, part of the Turner Broadcasting family, is again home to early round games of the 2023 men’s basketball tournament. A network founded in the 1990s as Court TV to broadcast live courtroom proceedings is now the home of college basketball come March.

Look, the 1990s were a different era, what can I say.

TruTV will be airing games starting with the First Four in Dayton through the first two rounds of the tournament. After that, games will primarily be shown on CBS and TBS. You probably know how to find those.

Since truTV, however, is a different story, we are here to help.

If you’ve got DirecTV it’s on channel 246 and if you’re a DISH Network subscriber it’s on 242. For cable subscribers, check your local listings or watch online through your cable provider.

All times are Eastern

Tuesday, March 14 (First Four in Dayton, Ohio)

No. 16 SE Missouri State vs. No. 16 Texas A&M-CC | 6:40 p.m. | truTV

No. 11 Pitt vs. No. 11 Mississippi State | 9:10 p.m. | truTV

Wednesday, March 15 (First Four in Dayton, Ohio)

No. 16 FDU vs. No. 16 Texas Southern | 6:40 p.m. | truTV

No. 11 Nevada vs. No. 11 Arizona State | 9:10 p.m. | truTV

Thursday, March 16 (Round of 64)

No. 13 Furman vs. No. 4 Virginia | 12:40 p.m. | truTV

No. 12 College of Charleston vs. No. 5 San Diego St. | 3:10 p.m. | truTV

No. 10 Boise St. vs. No. 7 Northwestern | 7:35 p.m. | truTV

No. 15 UNC Asheville vs. No. 2 UCLA | 10:05 p.m. | truTV

Friday, March 17 (Round of 64)

No. 14 Kennesaw St. vs. No. 3 Xavier | 12:40 p.m. | truTV

No. 11 Mississippi State/Pitt vs. No. 6 Iowa State | 3:10 p.m. | truTV

No. 14 Grand Canyon vs. No. 3 Gonzaga | 7:35 p.m. | truTV

No. 11 Arizona St/Nevada vs. No. 6 TCU | 10:05 p.m. | truTV

Sunday, March 19 (Round of 32)