ACC Tournament 2023: Bracket, schedule, scores, TV times, and more

The ACC Tournament begins on Tuesday, with every team desperate for making a deep run into the tournament and getting their shot at the big dance. Overall, it’s been a down year for the conference—a really down year, actually. There’s no team in the ACC in the top 30 of Ken Pomeroy’s KenPom rankings, and only three teams are ranked in the top 25. No. 13 Virginia, No. 17 Miami and No. 25 Pitt are the only teams ranked, and the Hurricanes split the regular season ACC title with the Cavaliers. Below them, teams like NC State loom, with upsets on their mind. The Wolfpack are +1200 to win the ACC tournament, but with their high scoring ability (2nd in ACC in points per game), they can make any game interesting. The Hurricanes and Cavaliers looked like the two best teams in the conference, but neither are the betting favorites to win the entire thing.

That would be the Duke Blue Devils, who are currently +280 to win. In their first season without Coach K roaming the sideline, there’s been ups and downs, yet they finished the regular season 14-6 in the conference and the highest rated ACC team according to KenPom. Despite the freshmen talent not being as good as previous years, freshman C Kyle Filipowski is the engine behind the team, leading the Blue Devils in points per game and rebounds per game. In addition, the Blue Devils enter the tournament hot, winning their final six games, including over North Carolina.

Speaking of North Carolina, to say that this season has been rough would be an understatement. Entering the season as the top ranked team, they now sit unranked and would more than likely need to win the ACC tournament just to make the NCAA tournament. Sitting at 19-12 overall, the Tar Heels will have to run the table without the aid of byes, and will need another massive run of high quality play from any of their four starters that returned from the national title team last year. Which means leading scorer Caleb Love and forward Armando Bacot will need to put together multiple stretches of great play just to even get an at-large bid.

ACC tournament 2023 bracket

ACC tournament 2023: schedule, start times, TV info, and more

Tuesday, March 7

First Round

2 p.m. – No. 12 Florida State vs. No. 13 Georgia Tech (ACC Network)

4:30 p.m. – No. 10 Boston College vs. No. 15 Louisville (ACC Network)

7 p.m. – No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. No. 14 Notre Dame (ACC Network)

Wednesday, March 8

Second Round

Noon – No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 Wake Forest (ESPN)

2:30 p.m. – No. 5 Pitt vs. Florida State-Georgia Tech winner (ESPN)

7 p.m. – No. 7 North Carolina vs. Boston College-Louisville winner (ESPN2/ESPNU)

9:30 p.m. – No. 6 NC State vs. Virginia Tech-Notre Dame winner (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Thursday, March 9

Quarterfinals

Noon – No. 1 Miami vs. Wednesday Noon winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. – No. 4 Duke vs. Wednesday 2:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

7 p.m. – No. 2 Virginia vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. – No. 3 Clemson vs. Wednesday 9:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

Friday, March 10

Semifinals

7 p.m. – Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN/ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. – Thursday evening winners (ESPN/ESPN2)

Saturday, March 11

Championship

8:30 p.m. – Semifinal winners (ESPN)

ACC title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Duke: +280

Virginia: +300

Miami, FL: +340

UNC: +600

Clemson: +600

NC State: +1200

Pitt: +1400

Wake Forest: +4000

Virginia Tech: +5000

Syracuse: +10000

Florida State: +15000

Georgia Tech: +35000

Boston College: +35000

Notre Dame: +50000

Louisville: +100000