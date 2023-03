These are the teams who have automatically qualified for the men’s NCAA tournament, so far

It’s the time of year again. March Madness is officially almost here as team battle for a chance to go to the Big Dance.

The entire 2023 NCAA tournament field will officially be announced on Sunday, March 12, but before that teams will play for their respective conference tournament title, which guarantees a spot in the NCAA tournament.

There is a total of 68 teams in the field, with 32 qualifying through automatic bids from winning conference tournaments. The other 36 teams will qualify as at-large selections, picked by the DI men’s basketball selection committee

Conference tournaments have already begun, and all will conclude by March 12.

SB Nation previewed various conference tournaments. You can see her SEC, ACC and Big Ten.

The 2023 men’s NCAA tournament will begin on Tuesday, March 14 with First Four games. Houston is the current favorite to cut down the nets in April at DraftKings Sportsbook.

For current NCAA tournament bracket predictions, follow SB Nation’s best source for Bracketology, Blogging the Bracket. Plus, SB Nation made predictions for every league conference tournament winner.

2023 NCAA conference tournament automatic bids