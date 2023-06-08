Pete Davidson has the weirdest basketball mixtape ever

I guess Pete Davidson is a hooper now?

Actor and comedian Pete Davidson stopped by UNLV’s basketball gym to get a run in with the Runnin’ Rebels, and surprisingly, he can kinda hoop!

Introducing our newest walk-on.. Pistol Pete Davidson pic.twitter.com/eqrVr68zjd — UNLV Men's Basketball (@TheRunninRebels) June 7, 2023

I think the wildest part of this is that Davidson doesn’t look that athletic. He’s real skinny, doesn’t look super quick, but he’s schooling these dudes. That gather into the left handed layup from the right side? That’s a pro move right there, no doubt about it. Those outlet passes he was hitting? Those are difficult to do, and he was hitting them with ease. It almost looked like he was going to dunk the ball at the :11 second mark but the camera goes away from that. Let’s just assume he dunked it.

It doesn’t say anywhere on Davidson’s bio if he played basketball in high school, so this could be one of the first big upsets of the month. Pete Davidson: kinda good hooper! The passes he was throwing were elite, almost Joker-esque with the way he can flip passes behind his head.

Now of course, the next question is this: can we get Davidson to do the All-Star Celebrity game? He seems like he’d be down, he’s been at multiple NBA games and looks like he has fun at them, might as well get him to sign on for the All-Star Celebrity game.