Florida Atlantic’s Alijah Martin gives us the dunk of the year

The dunk of the year contest is over, ladies and gentlemen. Yes, I know that there’s ten months left in 2024, but we can shut it down now, because Florida Atlantic’s Alijah Martin gave us the dunk of the year in February.

With FAU trailing 26-24 at home to SMU, Martin went up and brought the house down for the dunk and the foul, while also creating the greatest poster that’s been seen south of Palm Beach County since Wade and LeBron were teammates in Miami.

Look at it from the alternate angle, just carnage.

The funniest part of this dunk is the lights flashing after Martin put that poor SMU defender on a poster. It felt like a moment out of NBA Jam, we just needed the right announcer voices for it. If I ever get dunked on and it turns into a nightclub in the arena, I’d never pick up a basketball again.

After this dunk brought the house down, the Owls went out in front and never looked back, cruising to an 80-70 victory. Martin poured in 18 more points after that incredible dunk. ESPN recognized, and made Martin’s dunk number one on their top ten plays this morning.

The main takeaway here, kids, is this: make the business decision. You don’t have to step in front on every dunk, because you might end up on the wrong side of the dunk of the year.