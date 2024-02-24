 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Duke’s Kyle Filipowski suffers ankle injury in Wake Forest’s court storming

Let’s hope the Duke star is okay.

By Ricky O'Donnell
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons earned the type of win they badly need to boost their NCAA tournament resume on Saturday afternoon by upsetting No. 8 Duke. Wake Forest had been on the bubble, and a win against a powerful in-state rival is certainly something to celebrate. Unfortunately, Duke star Kyle Filipowski appears to have been injured as fans rushed the court.

Filipowski was seen hobbling into the tunnel after getting caught up in the court storming. A fan appeared to jump into Filipowski and was sent flying. The injury appeared to occur as waves of Wake Forest fans continued to rush onto the court. Filipowski reportedly suffered a sprained ankle, according to Duke coach Jon Scheyer. Watch the clip here:

Filipowski is Duke’s top player this year. The sophomore big man is projected as the No. 11 pick in our latest 2024 NBA mock draft. He finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in the loss.

Watch Scheyer’s comments here:

A predictable conversation played out after Filipowski’s apparent injury.

We’ll update this story as it develops.

