Duke’s Kyle Filipowski suffers ankle injury in Wake Forest’s court storming

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons earned the type of win they badly need to boost their NCAA tournament resume on Saturday afternoon by upsetting No. 8 Duke. Wake Forest had been on the bubble, and a win against a powerful in-state rival is certainly something to celebrate. Unfortunately, Duke star Kyle Filipowski appears to have been injured as fans rushed the court.

Filipowski was seen hobbling into the tunnel after getting caught up in the court storming. A fan appeared to jump into Filipowski and was sent flying. The injury appeared to occur as waves of Wake Forest fans continued to rush onto the court. Filipowski reportedly suffered a sprained ankle, according to Duke coach Jon Scheyer. Watch the clip here:

Kyle Filipowski just got injured during Wake’s court storm



Should this be the END of court storms? pic.twitter.com/QqcLIPqWNT — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 24, 2024

Filipowski is Duke’s top player this year. The sophomore big man is projected as the No. 11 pick in our latest 2024 NBA mock draft. He finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in the loss.

Watch Scheyer’s comments here:

Jon Scheyer: “When are we going to ban court-storming? … It’s a dangerous thing.”



Scheyer says Kyle Filipowski sprained his ankle during the Wake Forest court-storm. pic.twitter.com/zE1yr7O6bJ — Josh Graham (@JoshGrahamShow) February 24, 2024

A predictable conversation played out after Filipowski’s apparent injury.

Kyle Filipowski had a collision with a fan during the court storm and had to be hobbled off the court. TERRIBLE job by Wake Forest to protect the players.



This is why court storms need to stop. Hope he's okay. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) February 24, 2024

We’ll update this story as it develops.