ACC Tournament 2024: Bracket, schedule, scores, teams, and more

A pair of teams — Duke and North Carolina — are locks for the NCAA men’s tournament out of the ACC.

Can anyone else join them with a deep run in this week’s ACC tournament?

UNC enters the tournament as the top-seeded team, and the Tar Heels are coming off a spirited win in the annual regular-season finale against Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium. A testy moment in the first half, when Duke big man Kyle Filipowski appeared to trip UNC forward Harrison Ingram, set the tone for the entire contest. The Tar Heels emerged victorious, locking up the regular-season title. A loss to the Blue Devils would have seen UNC and Duke split the regular-season title.

Outside of Duke and UNC, there are a handful of teams looking to punch their tickets to the big dance. Clemson probably has the third-best resume in the conference, as the Tigers have been in-and-out of the Top 25 this season, and currently sit at No. 24 in Ken Pomeroy’s rankings and at No. 26 in the NET rankings.

But some other teams could boost their resume with a deep run in Washington D.C. this week. Other teams to watch in the ACC include Wake Forest (38 in NET, 26 in KenPom), Pittsburgh (44 in NET, 46 in KenPom), Virginia (51 in NET, 66 in KenPom), and Virginia Tech (56 in NET, 53 in KenPom).

It all gets underway Tuesday at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. and SB Nation will have you covered every step of the way.

2024 men’s ACC tournament bracket

Here is the 2024 ACC men’s tournament bracket. You can also view the bracket on the tournament website.

2024 men’s ACC tournament schedule

March 12 First Round

Game 1: No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 13 Georgia Tech, 2:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network

Game 2: No. 10 N.C. State vs. No 15 Louisville, 4:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network

Game 3: No. 11 Boston College vs. No. 14 Miami, 7:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network

March 13 Second Round

Game 4: No. 8 Virginia Tech vs. No. 9 Florida State, 12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Game 5: No. 5 Wake Forest vs. Game 1 Winner, 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 6: No. 7 Syracuse vs. Game 2 Winner, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 7: No. 6 Clemson vs. Game 3 Winner, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPNU

March 14 Quarterfinals

Game 8: No. 1 North Carolina vs. Game 4 Winner, 12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Game 9: No. 4 Pittsburgh vs. Game 5 Winner, 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Game 10: No. 2 Duke vs. Game 6 Winner, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Game 11: No. 3 Virginia vs. Game 7 Winner, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

March 15 Semifinals

Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Game 13: Game 10 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

March 16 Championship

Game 14: Game 12 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN