Big 12 men’s Tournament 2024: Bracket, schedule, scores, teams, and more

A year ago the Houston Cougars advanced to the conference championship game in their final season of AAC play. While they lost to Memphis in the ACC Championship Game, it was still enough for the Cougars to earn a No. 1 overall seed in last year’s NCAA men’s tournament. The Cougars advanced to the Sweet Sixteen, before losing to Miami.

This year, their first in the Big 12, Houston is hoping to advance deeper in the NCAA tournament. First, however, they’ll need to run the gauntlet in what is shaping up to be a very competitive Big 12 tournament. According to the latest estimates, the conference is set to see nine teams selected for the NCAA tournament, meaning that the team cutting down the nets when all is said and done at the T-Mobile Center in St. Louis will have earned their spot in the big dance.

While Houston is the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 tournament thanks to their 15-3 conference record (and 28-3 overall record) a number of talented teams round out the field. Iowa State enters the tournament as the No. 2 seed, and the Cyclones beat the Cougars at home in early January as the teams split their season series. Baylor, BYU, and Kansas are also ranked in the Top 25, and those teams are the No. 4, No. 5, and No. 6 seeds in the conference tournament, respectively.

Then there is Texas Tech. The Red Raiders enter the Big 12 tournament as the No. 3 seed in the conference, thanks to their 11-7 conference record. Texas, Oklahoma, and TCU are the other three teams expected to earn at-large bids to the NCAA tournament.

Of course, the team that wins the Big 12 tournament earns an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, as March can always deliver some surprises ...

The Big 12 tournament gets underway on Tuesday, and SB Nation will have fans covered every step of the way.

2024 men’s Big 12 tournament bracket

Here is the 2024 Big 12 men’s tournament bracket. You can also view the bracket on the tournament website.

2024 men’s ACC tournament schedule

March 12 First Round

Game 1: No. 12 UCF vs. No. 13 Oklahoma State, 12:30 p.m. ET, Big 12 Now

Game 2: No. 11 Cincinnati vs. No. 14 West Virginia, 3:00 p.m. ET, Big 12 Now

March 13 Second Round

Game 3: No. 5 BYU vs. Game 1 Winner, 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Game 4: No. 8 TCU vs. No. 9 Oklahoma, 3:00 p.m. ET, Big 12 Now

Game 5: No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Kansas State, 7:00 p.m. ET, Big 12 Now

Game 6: No. 6 Clemson vs. Game 2 Winner, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPNU

March 14 Quarterfinals

Game 7: No. 4 Texas Tech vs. Game 3 Winner, 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Game 8: No. 1 Houston vs. Game 4 Winner, 3:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Game 9: No. 2 Iowa State vs. Game 5 Winner, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Game 10: No. 3 Baylor vs. Game 6 Winner, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

March 15 Semifinals

Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Game 12: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

March 16 Championship

Game 13: Game 11 Winner vs. Game 12 Winner, 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN